Australia: Incessant Rains 'breaking The Back' Of Devastating Bushfires

Incessant rains raised hopes on February 7 for an end to Australia's ravaging bushfire crisis as rains douse blazes that have burned out of control for months. The devastating bushfires triggered prolonged drought-like conditions and record-high temperatures, that have raged since September burning more than 10 million hectares and killing 33 people. The unprecedented rains in New South Wales began earlier in the week in some areas and there are chances it could continue till next week and may douse a number of the remaining fires and help contain others.

A huge chunk of Australia has been on fire for months and today you have to swim down Byron Bay's main street but yes please tell me more about how climate change is a hoax and it's not causing extreme weather. https://t.co/JstOEKQ0yS — Leigh Whannell (@LWhannell) February 7, 2020

Rain breaking the back of bushfire

The head of rural firefighters in NSW, Shane Fitzsimmons, said that rain is breaking the back of bushfire. There were no bushfires burning in NSW by Friday afternoon. Authorities in Australia on January 31 declared a state of emergency for Canberra and its surrounding regions. According to reports, the decision was taken after high temperatures and strong winds threatened to ignite a bushfire beyond the control of the fire responders. Chief Minister of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), Andrew Barr said that the decision to declare a state of emergency was a direct indication to the potential danger that may erupt if conditions do not stay favourable.

Severe Weather Update: widespread heavy rainfall and flood risk along the east coast. 7 February 2020



Video is current at 1 pm AEDT 7 February 2020.



For the latest weather and warnings, information visit https://t.co/qlzYU0jRuR and follow advice from emergency services. pic.twitter.com/t64rcJS249 — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) February 7, 2020

Australia gripped by ravaging bushfire

Australia has been gripped by ravaging bushfire since September last year and the damage has been so dreadful that it is being dubbed as the worst in recorded history. In a recent piece of news coming in from Australia, an estimated 37,000 koalas have been killed in the wildfires so far. According to Steven Selwood of South Australia Veterinary Emergency Management, there are only 9,000 koalas that remain out of the 46,000 that were thought to be on the island before this year's bushfire.

