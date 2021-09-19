Australia May Reject China's TPP Proposal Amid Sinking Relations Over AUKUS

Australia has hinted that it may decline to be a part of China's Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). The decision came amidst the deteriorating relations between Beijing and Canberra after the trilateral AUKUS deal between Australia, UK, and the US. On September 17, Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan indicated that unless China revokes "additional" tariffs imposed on goods imported from Australia, it will not accept the TPP, ANI reported.

Demanding Chinese commitment as per the World Trade Organisation agreements, Tehan told that Australia wants to be "confident" of China's "track record of compliance," ANI reported quoting Kyodo News. He also mentioned that Australia would like to engage in ministerial-level talks before initiating negotiations. "As we have conveyed to China, these are important matters which require ministerial engagement," Tehan said in a statement. The reactions came after China expressed dissatisfaction over the trilateral AUKUS deal between Australia, UK and the US.

Escalating tensions between China and Australia

According to ANI, relations between Australia and China have begun to sour since 2018 after Canberra refused to grant permission to Chinese tech company Huawei to set up 5G towers in the island continent. Following this, the relations between the nations continued to remain fray after Australia called for an independent investigation into the origins of the novel Coronavirus. Additionally, the countries are also at loggerheads after Beijing imposed hefty tariffs on Australian imports. Currently, Australia has drawn severe jibe from Beijing after it signed the "historic" deal to acquire nuclear-powered submarines from the US and UK.

Following the announcement of the alliance, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the Australian counterpart to avoid engagement of "external interference" in the Indo-Pacific region. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian also dubbed the deal as a 'threat' to regional peace and stability. You also mention that the Nations are engaging in a nuclear arms race despite being a part of the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) Pact.

The AUKUS deal to ensure maritime security amidst Chinese aggression in Southeast Asian waters

On September 15, Australia, the US, and the UK announced a trilateral security partnership to ensure strategic up-gradation of maritime security in Southeastern international waters. The "historic step" is said to be a joint effort of the three nations and is seen as a move to counter China-administered aggression in Southeast China Sea. As unveiled by the leaders, the submarines will hold nuclear power and not nuclear weapons. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also pointed out to the Chinese "substantive programme of nuclear submarine building" and stated during an interview with radio station 2GB that all countries have the "right to take decisions in their national interest." According to US President Joe Biden, the deal was signed between the leaders over a joint video conference as an "imperative of ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific over the long term," he told during the conference.

With inputs from ANI

Image: AP (representative)