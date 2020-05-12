Australia: No New Coronavirus Cases Recorded In New South Wales For The First Time

In New South Wales, no new cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded for the first time since the pandemic hit in the south-eastern state of Australia. Premier Gladys Berejiklian said it was a “milestone” for the state in the fight against the COVID-19, however, she said people must not be complacent at a press conference.

Speaking at the daily COVID-19 briefing, Berejiklian said that there might be people walking around today in the community that might have the virus. It is the job of the state to ensure that such people were identified, so, therefore, if someone had the mildest symptoms, they should come forward and get tested, she urged.

As we ease restrictions we can’t let our guard down, quite the opposite! While we recorded 0 cases overnight we must come forward & get tested even if we have the mildest symptoms. COVID-19 is deadly & there will be people today in NSW who have the disease and don’t realise it! pic.twitter.com/MTUAQv5FNQ — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) May 12, 2020

NSW Deputy Chief Health Officer Jeremy McAnulty told the press conference that the community must take the threat of coronavirus seriously, despite the extraordinary result. The virus will be bubbling around beneath the surface in the community, Dr McAnulty said. Further, he added, testing was the key. The enemy is complacency, if people drop their guard, think it's just a cold or the flu, that will be a mistake, he stressed. The state of NSW would find every person who may have an infection and that could be made a lot easier if people came forward for testing, he added.

NSW govt to ease restrictions

As per local media reports, on May 15, New South Wales is expected to ease the social distancing measures allowing some cafes, restaurants, outdoor gyms, pools, and playgrounds to resume operation. The NSW Government will not be afraid to move more quickly to support business, Berejiklian was quoted saying, adding that restrictions could be eased even further if businesses could prove it was safe. NSW state wanted to work with industry to encourage them to put forward their plans so that the businesses and jobs in NSW could resume in a safe way, she told a press conference.

Further, Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg reportedly warned that it could cost the NSW economy $1.4 billion every week if the state forced to reinstate stage-one lockdown restrictions in the event of a second wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak. NSW went through the first wave as best as anywhere in the world has, Frydenberg reportedly said. It wasn’t achieved because governments and politicians made the right decisions, it's because the community has actually been respectful of the restrictions, he emphasized, noting that the community must extend cooperation at all times.

