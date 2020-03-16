Australia: Brawl Breaks Out In Supermarket Amid Coronavirus Panic Buying

A brawl broke out between two supermarket shoppers in Sydney on March 15. The city has since seen many panic-buy and hoard essentials amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Two men began to duke it out at the Woolworths store in Bass Hill, Sydney, on Sunday while shocked onlookers filmed the incident.

Staff and other shoppers had to intervene to separate the pair. In the video, one of the brawlers is led somewhere else by staff before he runs back to the other customer to resume the brawl. Other shoppers could be heard screaming, as many once again attempted to separate the pair.

Other Australians on Twitter were quick to react.

According to the reports, the chaotic scenes comes as the Aussies continue to flood the supermarkets to get essential items such as rice, pasta and toilet paper. Supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths were reportedly forced to introduce a one-pack limit on toilet paper due to shortages. Both the supermarkets have now introduced buying limits for basic food items.

300 confirmed cases

Meanwhile, the deadly Coronavirus has already spread to more than 150 countries. Australia announced on March 15 that anyone arriving into the country will face a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days in a bid to contain COVID-19. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that the citizens will have to get used to “some changes in the way we live our lives” and added that the measure will come into effect from 1300 GMT Sunday. As of March 15, the island country has reported at least 300 confirmed cases of the fatal virus with three deaths while the global death toll has reached 6,456.

Read more: https://t.co/sHqKFpeFdh pic.twitter.com/lOimlNfBcp — Australian Government Department of Health (@healthgovau) March 15, 2020

In the official release by the Australian Government Department of Health, the authorities have even limited the non-essential gatherings to 500 people along with other meetings among the health care professionals and emergency services. Moreover, the country has launched a national campaign to inform all Australians about Coronavirus.

In economic response, the Australian government has totalled $17.6 billion across the forward estimates and is also delivering a comprehensive $2.4 billion health package for the citizens' protection.

