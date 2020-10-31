Australia Pledges $351 Million To Secure COVID-19 Vaccines For Asia & Indo-Pacific Region

On October 30, Australia announced that it will spend approximately $351 million to secure coronavirus vaccine for Pacific and Southeast Asia under its shared recovery initiative. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement that Australia has a responsibility towards its regional partners in Southeast Asia to establish a local manufacturing chain for safe immunization from COVID-19. Australia's foreign aid spending will be made via the global COVAX Facility plan to secure COVID-19 vaccines using the advance purchase agreements.

According to a joint media release issued by Australia's Ministry for International Development and the Pacific Assistant Defence Minister and MP Alex Hawke, Australia will ensure inoculation against the COVID-19 as the Indo-Pacific region is key to stimulate Australia's economic activities and restore jobs at home and abroad.

Australia is proud to support Indo-Pacific govts to access COVID-19 vaccines, when available. We are enlisting 🇦🇺’s world-class expertise to ensure safe and effective vaccines. Our new $500 million investment will see us building on strong partnerships for this shared challenge. pic.twitter.com/2J6OqR5w60 — Indo-Pacific Centre for Health Security (@CentreHealthSec) October 31, 2020

"Australian Government is committed to supporting access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for the Pacific and Southeast Asia as it will contribute to Australia’s own health security and economic recovery," the ministry said.

Australia's participation in the multilateral COVAX Facility will have the nation procure safe and effective vaccines not only for its citizens, but for countries in Pacific and Southeast Asia via the Australian government’s existing Advance Purchase Agreements with Astra Zeneca-Oxford and CSL-University of Queensland.

As part of 🇦🇺's COVID19 response, we are committed to providing vaccines for Australians & our neighbours in Southeast Asia & the Pacific. 🇦🇺's regional vaccine access & health security initiative will provide safe & effective COVID19 vaccines, incl. vital technical support. https://t.co/qc6JOIB06n — DFAT🇦🇺 (@dfat) October 31, 2020

Read: Australia: Drone Captures Men Swimming Dangerously Close To Salmon, Shark I Watch

Read: Australia Rules To Extradite Alleged Kidnapper To Chile

An additional $500 million pledged

Furthermore, the Australian government is aiming at providing the Indo-Pacific region with technical support for supplying safe and effective vaccine doses throughout the Asian population. "Australia will assist with the assessment of vaccine safety, efficacy and quality by national regulatory authorities, informed by WHO advises," the ministry informed. An additional $500 million was pledged by the Australian government for implementation of the "full immunization coverage" in the region. The funding will stretch across three years in the effort on top of the $23.2 million committed in the Budget.

Australia is working with our partners in the #Pacific & #SoutheastAsia to ensure access to safe, effective & timely COVID-19 vaccines. A supplementary $500m investment will help us recover, rebuild & prosper together. #PartnershipsForRecovery https://t.co/wzmbNmLjB0 — Marise Payne (@MarisePayne) October 31, 2020

"Funding will further help ensure that the countries of the Pacific and Timor-Leste are able to achieve full immunization coverage, and will make a significant contribution toward meeting the needs of Southeast Asia," the foreign ministry clarified. Furthermore, it insisted that a vaccine rollout in the Pacific and Southeast Asia will imply a resumption of travel, tourism, and trade with key partners in the region. The funding will be approved under Australia's support for global efforts through the COVAX Facility and Advance Market Commitment (AMC) for developing nations. Morrison's government has already funded $80 million to the Facility’s AMC.

Read: Australia Wildfires Probe Proposes Climate Risk Forecasts

Read: After PM Modi, Australia's PM Also Condemns Terror Attack At Church In France's Nice