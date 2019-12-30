Australia: Polar Bear Liya Dies Unexpectedly At Gold Coast Sea World

A much loved Polar Bear called Liya has unfortunately died at Sea World located on Gold Coast. Liya passed away suddenly over the weekend at the age of 19. Liya was a resident at Sea World since 2001, she was brought over from Russia as a part of an international breeding program.

Long-time resident passes away

During her time at Sea World Liya mothered two cubs, Mishka who is still in the gold coast and Henry who is in Canada. The theme park released a statement informing people of Liya's untimely demise. In a statement, the theme park said that they were deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Liya on Saturday night. Sea World added that the health and well being of all their animals is always their top priority and that they have a good reputation when it comes to caring for animals.

Village Roadshow Theme Parks chief operating officer Bikash Randhawa said Liya will be sorely missed at the park. She also said that after so many years at the park Liya had become like family and meant a lot to a lot of people including staff and visitors.

Sea World has confirmed its beloved polar bear Liya passed away suddenly over the weekend. So, so sad. RIP you beautiful girl 😢 https://t.co/dwDVibJfGI pic.twitter.com/ijgKPLJjH1 — Rachel Lang (@rlangjournalist) December 30, 2019

Meanwhile, more than 50 polar bears had gathered on the edge of a village in Russia's far north, environmentalists and residents said, as weak Arctic ice was preventing them from roaming freely. According to reports, the Russian outlet of the WWF (World Wildlife Fund) stated that the group of more than 50 polar bears relocated due to climate change, as rising temperatures made it difficult for the ice to form in the Arctic region.

The World Wildlife Fund further added that due to the rapid decline in Arctic ice, the bears were forced to relocate in search of food. It was also said that there was an increase in the number of human and predator encounters in the Arctic. According to reports, there have been rising concerns that the polar bears could enter the Russian village that is home to a little less than 1,000 people. Also, petrol stations have been established to keep a check on the bears' movements in the region.

