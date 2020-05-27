Australia: 30-year-old Man Becomes Youngest Coronavirus Victim In Country

On May 27, Australia recorded its youngest victim of coronavirus after a 30-year-old man with comorbidity succumbed to the disease in Queensland state without a test, officials said in a statement. The new fatality increased the death toll to 103, and over 7,139 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have emerged.

With social distancing measures in place, widespread testing of the presumptive cases and contact tracing, the officials reportedly said that the country was able to carry out successful containment of the disease. The Queensland officials have linked the man’s death with Ruby Princess cruise ship which docked in Sydney in March, which had Australia's largest cluster outbreak.

State Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk said in a press conference that the man was showing symptoms prior to his death but also had other underlying illnesses. He tested positive in the post mortem. His partner is now sick with symptoms. She is now being isolated, the premier added. The police officers and the medics who were exposed to the victim have also been quarantined.

No plans to reopen borders

Earlier, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison reportedly said on May 25 that the country had no plans to reopen its borders anytime soon, adding, that he will continue talks with New Zealand for a trans-Tasman safe travel zone. Further, he said, that he was in discussion with New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern about the trans-Tasman safe travel zone.

While Australia has recorded a low number of coronavirus cases, the authorities urged that the younger people get tested as it prepares to further loosen the restrictions on pubs and restaurants. New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, allowed the bars and restaurants to host up to 50 seated patrons from June 1 onwards, as per local media reports.

Premier Berejiklian said it was a “milestone” for the state in the fight against the COVID-19 for NSW to record minimal cases, however, she said people must not be complacent at a press conference. NSW Deputy Chief Health Officer Jeremy McAnulty told the press conference that the community must take the threat of coronavirus seriously, despite the extraordinary result.

(Image Credit: AP)