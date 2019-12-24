Heartbreaking Photo Shows Firefighter And Koala Watching Forest Burn

With raging wildfires continuing to plague Australia, a picture of a local firefighter and a koala watching wildfires creating havoc went viral on Twitter. According to reports, the picture was shared by Alex Steffen on the social media platform. The picture portrays a gloomy scenario and shows the helplessness of the firefighter.

OMFG. This photo.



A local firefighter and a koala watch their forest burn in a climate disaster. pic.twitter.com/8mH6sMQbww — Alex Steffen (@AlexSteffen) December 23, 2019

Netizens react to the sad state of affairs in Australia

The gloomy picture prompted a lot of reactions. One person said that these stories were making her really sad, adding that she did not know how to help the people who were affected.

These Koala stories are gutting me. I feel so frozen with anger & grief for the wildlife and the people of Australia right now. It’s so brutal & I don’t know what to do. — mosettastone (@mosettastone) December 23, 2019

Read: Christmas 'hero' Warns Drivers In Australia With Speed Camera Warning

Another person said that human beings are supposed to be held responsible for destroying the environment.

Read: Volunteer Firefighter's Comment While Meeting Australian PM Breaks Internet

Another user expressed anger.

I am beside myself with rage and sadness during these fires. Rage at those who could act and don't, like our criminal federal govt, sadness for the unfathomable losses. — Melissa Benyon (@BenyonMelissa) December 23, 2019

One person said "Aussies should kick out the entire elected government of Scott Morrison. Totally bought, paid for and beholden to coal/energy lobby +climate deniers to boot + Incompetent". Another person said "The insects too. The microsystem. The roots of our ecosystem. The food pyramid has just collapsed in our Australian disaster."

Read: Australian Customer Annoyed After Delivery Driver Throws Package On Roof

‘Signs of bleeding’

Australia is currently reeling under a record-breaking heatwave which led to the melting of roads in parts of the country. Port Augusta City Council, in a Facebook post, said that some roads were showing ‘signs of bleeding’ due to extreme heat conditions. It also advised commuters, other than the local residents, to avoid the roads and take an alternate route. In some of the parts of South Australia, the temperature soared to almost 50 degrees Celsius and Null arbour set the December record for the state, reaching 49.9 degrees Celsius.

Read: Australian Open: Record $71 Million In Prize Money For Winners Of 2020 Edition

(With inputs from agencies)