Australia's Oldest Hippo Brutus Dies At 54, People Asked To Eat Watermelon In His Memories

Australia lost its oldest hippopotamus named 'Brutus', who died at the age of 54 at a zoo in Adelaide on Thursday, May 7. Zookeepers across the state are mourning Brutus, who was born in 1965 and was the second oldest hippo in captivity anywhere in the world. Brutus lived a long life, beyond the lifespan of a normal hippo, who typically lives for 40-50 years. Donna, the hippo, holds the record for the oldest living hippo in captivity as she died at the age of 61 in 2012 at the Mesker Park Zoo in Indiana, United States.

According to Zoos South Australia, Brutus was euthanised by the veterinary staff due to his advanced years, and concerns that age-related conditions were likely to cause him further discomfort over the winter period.

The much-loved hippo was born at Taronga Zoo in Sydney to Billy and Mumsy and arrived at Adelaide zoo in 1975, where he had lived for 45 years. Brutus' long-term female partner Susie died in 2017 and is survived by two hippos, his granddaughter Brindabella and great-grandaughter Pansy, both of whom reside at Werribee Open Range Zoo in Victoria.

In memory of Brutus

Zoos South Australia urged all its members and visitors to consider enjoying a slice or two of watermelon or a banana or pear fruit salad in memory of Brutus as these were his favourite foods during his stay at the facility.

"Throughout his life, Brutus has been a true ambassador animal for his vulnerable species and his legacy continues both through his family but also in his achievements in educating millions of visitors about the plight of his wild cousins and the vital conservation work that will hopefully save Hippopotamus from extinction," Zoos South Australia said in a thoughtful tribute post on Facebook.

(Image Credit: Adelaide Zoo/Facebook)