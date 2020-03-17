Australia To Suspend Random Breath Tests Amid Coronavirus Scare

Static random breath testing will be suspended in Australia due to the concerns over rising cases of coronavirus. As a result, New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland have revealed that they won’t be pulling out people to check their blood levels as fears grow those police officers could be exposed to coronavirus during testing.

This is going to be the first time that the roadside alcohol testing has been suspended since it was introduced. A statement has been issued by the Queensland Police which reads: “The decision has been made to minimize health risks to Queensland Police Service (QPS) officers and the community.”

Adding further, it said, “Road safety continues to be a significant priority for the QPS. The QPS will continue to undertake random breath and drug testing through high visibility mobile patrols.” This move comes in the wake to prevent the spread of pandemic disease. Though the Police authorities might have taken a back seat in breath testing, they still have the power to pull over anyone they deem to be a potential hazard and order them to submit to a breath test.

All police forces will instead boost mobile patrols to conduct random testing of drivers for alcohol and drugs.

Beware rule breakers

Despite suspending breath testing measures, the police have warned people that this is no excuse to drink and drive. Officers on duty still have the power to pull anyone out and charge the culprit to the full extent of the law. Until now the number of cases of COVID-19 in Australia has jumped to 452 while Victoria has recorded 21 new cases, taking the state total to 94.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morris has warned people that this deadly virus outbreak can disrupt normal life for a while.

The country has also adopted precautionary measures in order to combat the deadly disease. It has introduced new rules for people flying home from an international trip, with everyone now ordered to self-isolate at home for two weeks, regardless of their health status. Anyone who does not abide by the rules is liable to face serious charges against it.

