Twitter advises employees to work from home amid Coronavirus dread

In a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus, Twitter, on March 2 advised its employees to work from home, international media reported. This comes just a day after the social media company reportedly announced that it was suspending all non-critical business travel and events. Meanwhile, the deadly virus has infected nearly 89,000 and killed over 3,000 people with a vast majority in mainland China.

A Twitter blog post published on March 1 read, “Beginning today, we are strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they’re able.” It further wrote that their goal is to lower the probability of the spread of COVID-19 for them as well as the world. According to reports, more than 5,000 people work for Twitter. Meanwhile, the US on March 2 confirmed coronavirus cases in San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma and Placer counties. Along with that, four additional people died from COVID-19 in Washington state, bringing the total US death toll to six.

Coronavirus could become seasonal

Coronavirus dread has gripped the entire world and according to scientists, the deadly virus could become an infection that never goes away and causes seasonal outbreaks of illness. First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across more than 60 countries since December 2019. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 2,900 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 126 new cases and the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,152 and more than 90,000 worldwide.

As per international media reports, experts believe that the virus could become a permanent part of the human respiratory-virus repertoire. While speaking to a media outlet, Amesh Adalja, an infectious-disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security, said that the virus is going to be 'with us for some time'. He further added that it is endemic in human populations and not going to go away without a vaccine.

