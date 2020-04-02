Australia: Animal adoptions increase amid coronavirus lockdown

During the coronavirus crisis, the demand for animal rescue took a steep rise in Australia as people stuck at home because of the deadly virus, seek out cats and dogs for help in this tough time of quarantine, the officials reportedly said on April 1.

Pet adoptions and foster inquiries in New South Wales (NSW) have witnessed a spike of 300 per cent, Steve Coleman, chief executive of animal welfare charity reportedly told a media outlet.

Increase in pet adoption rate

He reportedly said that it is very motivating to see people turning up in large numbers for animals for some companionship over the next few weeks. While many people were taking animals on a temporary basis, one of the citizens reportedly said that this was a much-needed move and often led to permanent arrangements of the animals. Steve reportedly said that this kind of adoption is called as a 'foster fail' where many people that endeavour to foster, end up in keeping the pet with them as they are not able to return the animal because they fall in love with it.

Read: Maharashtra: Owners Urged Not To Abandon Pets Over Coronavirus Fear

Read: Lockdowns Mean More Attention To Pets

As per reports, with more and more people stepping out to extend their hand of support for the noble cause, most cages at a normally packed RSPCA shelter in Sydney were seen empty this week. Lachlan Vaughan-Taylor, who adopted a blind cat called Pippa, reportedly said that he and his partner were happy to have some extra company at home while they are under lockdown.

Australian PM announces free childcare program

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on April 2 reportedly announced a free childcare program for working parents who are unable to take care of their children at home during coronavirus pandemic. While speaking to an international media outlet, Morrison said that it is important for parents to get access to childcare. As per reports, the childcare centers are told to prioritize the children of essential workers who find it difficult to care for their young ones at home.

Read: Anusha Dandekar To Rashami Desai: TV Celebs & Their Love For Their Adorable Pets; See Pics

Read: Hrithik Roshan To Athiya Shetty: B-Town Spends Time With Their Pets Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

(Image credits: Representative Image)