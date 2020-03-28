Hrithik Roshan To Athiya Shetty: B-Town Spends Time With Their Pets Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The 21-days lockdown is not only difficult for humans but it has also affected the lifestyle of pets. Many pet owners are unable to take their pets to walk while a few are also finding it difficult to provide a proper meal to their pets due to lockdown. In this crisis situation, Bollywood celebs are not only spreading awareness about the pandemic. But they are also encouraging netizens to take care of their own pets too. Here is a compilation of Bollywood celebs who are seen spending quality time with their pets amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Hrithik Roshan

Recently, Hrithik Roshan shared a picture of his dog via Instagram. The picture features Hrithik telling fans that his dog Zane is asking everyone to stay home just like his dad. The picture was much loved by fans.

Disha Patani

Taking to Instagram, Disha Patani revealed how she is passing her days at home. The post features a series of pictures of her cat. The funny part about this Disha Patani’s post is the expression of her cat. Check it out here:

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Love birds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are spending their quarantine period together. Recently, Shibani shared an emotional video of Farhan Akhtar spending quality time with his puppy. Even Shibani Dandekar was seen posing with her dogs.

Athiya Shetty

Actor Athiya Shetty was recently seen spreading awareness about pets amid COVID-19 lockdown. Her post features Athiya posing with her fluffy dog. The caption clearly mentions how dogs do not get infected by coronavirus and people should not abandon them.

