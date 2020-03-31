Anusha Dandekar To Rashami Desai: TV Celebs & Their Love For Their Adorable Pets; See Pics

It is not surprising to see how celebrity pets rule their social media accounts. Speaking of which, many renowned stars of the television industry have adorable pets at home, whom they love unconditionally. Their pictures with their dogs set the internet ablaze. A look at Anusha Dandekar, Rashami Desai, Erica Fernandes and others' photos with their cute pet dogs that speak volumes of their love for animals.
Also Read | Anusha Dandekar’s Throwback Pic With Neetu Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor Her Fans Must Not Miss!
Also Read | Sidharth Shukla to join Rashami Desai for Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin' season 4?
Also Read | Karishma Tanna has impressive collection of printed outfits | See pics
Also Read | Anusha Dandekar & Shibani Dandekar's thigh slit pants collection can make you envious
Also Read | Why One Must Follow Supermodel Anusha Dandekar On Instagram
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.