Anusha Dandekar To Rashami Desai: TV Celebs & Their Love For Their Adorable Pets; See Pics

Television News

Many TV celebs like Anusha Dandekar, Rashami Desai, Karishma Tanna amongst others have adorable pet dogs. Check out their pics with dogs that stormed the net.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anusha Dandekar

It is not surprising to see how celebrity pets rule their social media accounts. Speaking of which, many renowned stars of the television industry have adorable pets at home, whom they love unconditionally. Their pictures with their dogs set the internet ablaze. A look at Anusha Dandekar, Rashami Desai, Erica Fernandes and others' photos with their cute pet dogs that speak volumes of their love for animals. 

Anusha Dandekar and her two little munchkins 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar's Throwback Pic With Neetu Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor Her Fans Must Not Miss!

Rashami Desai's photos with her pet dog 'Oreo' 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla to join Rashami Desai for Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin' season 4?

Karishma Tanna's pics with her pet dog 'Koko' is nothing but adorable

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

 Also Read | Karishma Tanna has impressive collection of printed outfits | See pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Erica Fernandes' photos with her 'Champ' her fans must not miss

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar & Shibani Dandekar's thigh slit pants collection can make you envious

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's photos of her 'Angel' is a treat for sore eyes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miss Angel Bhattacharjee (@angel_bhattacharjee) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miss Angel Bhattacharjee (@angel_bhattacharjee) on

Himanshi Khurana and her pet dog are surely photo partners 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana) on

Also Read | Why One Must Follow Supermodel Anusha Dandekar On Instagram

 

 

First Published:
