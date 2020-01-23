Sachin Tendulkar Responds With Class To Ricky Ponting's Tweet On Australia Bushfires Match

Legendary Australian cricketers like Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Justin Langer, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and Alex Blackwell are set to play in the charity match which will serve as a curtain-raiser to the BBL final on February 8. Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh will be coaching the Ricky Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI respectively for the charity match to raise funds for Australian wildfire victims in the Bushfire Cricket Bash. As soon as Tendulkar was brought on board, Ponting took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian batting maestro for giving time for the cause and more importantly picking the right team to coach.

Ricky Ponting's tweet for Sachin Tendulkar

How great is it to have @sachin_rt taking part in the Bushfire Cricket Bash and giving up his time to come out for the cause. Picked the right team to coach too! pic.twitter.com/RVSdy28vO7 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 21, 2020

A day after his appointment, Sachin Tendulkar replied to Ricky Ponting's tweet by saying he hoped the charity match for Australia's bushfire victims goes a long way in providing relief and said he donned the coach's hat for the right team and more importantly the right cause.

Sachin Tendulkar's heart-warming reply to Ricky Ponting

Chose the right team and more importantly the right cause my friend.

Hope that the Bushfire Cricket Bash will offer some relief to the people and wildlife in Australia. https://t.co/dx4EnHPNvN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 22, 2020

Besides Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh, former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh and current Australian head coach Justin Langer will also have non-playing roles. Earlier this month, Shane Warne had put his beloved 'Baggy Green' cap up for the auction to raise funds for bushfire victims. The iconic cap was sold with the last visible bid at $1,007,500 which amounts to ₹4,92,61,038.68.

IMAGE COURTESY: SACHIN TENDULKAR INSTAGRAM