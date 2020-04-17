Australian Bushfire Survivor Prickles The Sheep Returns Home After 7 Years

A sheep that escaped the deadly 2013 Tasmanian bushfires has reportedly returned home after seven years in Dunalley, Australia. The fugitive has, however, turned inro a big fluffy ball of wool after it missed some seven rounds of shearing while it was on the run.

Alice Gray, the owner of the farm, told the international media reporters that the family was outdoor celebrating their son Barclay's sixth birthday when they spotted Prickles meandering in the fields. Due to the Coronavirus crisis, the entire family had been quarantined at the farmhouse and had gone to paddock for a barbecue for a change of scenery. After spotting the sheep, the family abandoned the birthday celebration and started to chase the animal instead. Andy was quoted as saying that she noticed a big, white, fluffy thing on the other side of the dam and immediately decided to take a closer look. Andy’s husband was the one who recognised Prickles and went after it, she added.

Sheep was fenced out

According to reports, the owners suspected that the fugitive sheep had been in dense paddock, a 200-acre bush block where generally, they do not feed the animals. Prickles was a little lamb when it ran away and the family recorded its sightings several times in cameras they hid in the wild fields to catch a glimpse of deers.

The farm was reportedly burnt in Australia's one of the most destructive bushfires of 2013 that charred the 50 kilometers of fencing that was later replaced, it was then that Prickles had got trapped at the back of the farm without being able to get inside. The fences were replaced which obstructed the sheep’s entrance, and therefore, it decided to take off. The family now plans to rear it in the farms once again, as per the media reports.

