Beat The Coronavirus Lockdown Blues And Do A Virtual Tour Of The Picturesque City Prague

As many countries have opted for a Coronavirus Lockdown, here is a look at the beautiful city of Prague to satisfy the traveller in you. See the pictures here

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
coronavirus lockdown

Prague is the capital of the Czech Republic which is known for its beauty all over the world. Prague has a rich history dating back to a millennium. Prague is considered a hotspot for tourists in Europe. There are many tourist attractions to explore in Prague like a 14th-century stone bridge, a hilltop castle and a lovely, lazy river the Vltava. Prague is also famous for its artistic side and the Best Beer. During the Coronavirus lockdown, many people are missing the travelling. Here is a virtual tour of the spectacular Prague amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

A Virtual Tour of Prague

This is how Prague looks in the morning. The city looks beautiful during the sunrise.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by City of Prague (@cityofprague) on

This is a picture of Prague castle. The Prague castle, that is teeming with people usually, is seen empty during the current Coronavirus lockdown.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by City of Prague (@cityofprague) on

During the current Coronavirus Lockdown in Prague, Wild retrievers have returned to the lagoon.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by City of Prague (@cityofprague) on

Prague is known for its art. The streets of Prague are full of such small statues sculpted above doorways

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by City of Prague (@cityofprague) on

The picture is of The Church of the Most Sacred Heart of our Lord. It was inspired by Noah’s ark

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by City of Prague (@cityofprague) on

Prague’s Old Town Bridge Tower is a 14th-century masterpiece which still stands tall. It is located over the Vltava river.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by City of Prague (@cityofprague) on

 

