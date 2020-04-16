Beat The Coronavirus Lockdown Blues And Do A Virtual Tour Of The Picturesque City Prague

Quick links:
Prague is the capital of the Czech Republic which is known for its beauty all over the world. Prague has a rich history dating back to a millennium. Prague is considered a hotspot for tourists in Europe. There are many tourist attractions to explore in Prague like a 14th-century stone bridge, a hilltop castle and a lovely, lazy river the Vltava. Prague is also famous for its artistic side and the Best Beer. During the Coronavirus lockdown, many people are missing the travelling. Here is a virtual tour of the spectacular Prague amid the Coronavirus lockdown.
