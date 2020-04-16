Beat The Coronavirus Lockdown Blues And Do A Virtual Tour Of The Picturesque City Prague

Prague is the capital of the Czech Republic which is known for its beauty all over the world. Prague has a rich history dating back to a millennium. Prague is considered a hotspot for tourists in Europe. There are many tourist attractions to explore in Prague like a 14th-century stone bridge, a hilltop castle and a lovely, lazy river the Vltava. Prague is also famous for its artistic side and the Best Beer. During the Coronavirus lockdown, many people are missing the travelling. Here is a virtual tour of the spectacular Prague amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

A Virtual Tour of Prague

This is how Prague looks in the morning. The city looks beautiful during the sunrise.

This is a picture of Prague castle. The Prague castle, that is teeming with people usually, is seen empty during the current Coronavirus lockdown.

During the current Coronavirus Lockdown in Prague, Wild retrievers have returned to the lagoon.

Prague is known for its art. The streets of Prague are full of such small statues sculpted above doorways

The picture is of The Church of the Most Sacred Heart of our Lord. It was inspired by Noah’s ark

Prague’s Old Town Bridge Tower is a 14th-century masterpiece which still stands tall. It is located over the Vltava river.