Australian Defence Force To Dig Mass Graves For Animals Killed In Bushfires

With Australia still being plagued by raging wildfires, the country's defence forces have been asked to dig mass graves for all those animals who have been killed by the fires. The decision was taken to avoid a potential biosecurity hazard. According to reports, the wildfires have claimed the lives of half a billion animals with shocking pictures showing the grim reality in Australia.

Australia's agricultural minister Bridget McKenzie said that the majority of the animals who died, add up to the livestock of the country. McKenzie also said that the carcasses of the dead animals could result in a biosecurity risk and that is why the Australian defence force has been tasked with digging mass graves to bury a large number of animals who have died. While talking to an international media outlet, McKenzie said that it is about to get to active burning grounds and dispose of the animal carcasses in the correct way.

The agricultural minister further asked the Veterinary doctors to put sick and dying animals to sleep. McKenzie further added that she had 100 vets at her disposal and had offered them to the state agricultural ministers. She was of the opinion that states such as New South Wales (NSW), Victoria and South Australia will be taking her up on the offer of Vets for the euthanisation of dying and sick animals.

Not prepared to tackle such adversity

According to reports, Australian authorities have put 3,872 animals to sleep as on December 6. Ecologists stated that animals, birds and reptiles numbering up to 480 million have perished in the wildfires. The executive director of Science for Wildlife, Dr Kellie Leigh, said that the current situation was giving them a lot of lessons about how they are not prepared to tackle such adversity. Leigh said that there are no set rules or procedures to follow, adding that firefighters have also not been handed proper protocols to follow for when they can go in after a fire.

The Irwin family continued Australian animal enthusiast and TV personality Steve Irwin's legacy of rescuing all the wildlife threatened by the wildfires. Amid the Australian bushfire crisis, Steve Irwin's wife- Terri, daughter- Bindi and son- Robert rescued and treated over 90,000 animals trapped in the fire. Irwin was known for hosting the popular series ‘The Crocodile Hunter’.

(With inputs from agencies)