Chris Hemsworth Donates $1 Million To Australia Bushfire Crisis

Hollywood News

The latest celebrity to contribute to Australia's battle against unprecedented bushfires is Chris Hemsworth and his family who donated $1 million on January 7.

Chris Hemsworth

The latest celebrity to contribute to Australia's battle against unprecedented bushfires is Chris Hemsworth who donated $1 million on January 7. Hemsworth and his family have pledged huge amount of money and urged his followers to 'dig deep' for the affected areas and people can have the best chance of fighting the angry blazes which have rocked the country. The Australian actor also added links to the organisations and charities who are currently working to provide relief during the immense destruction of life and infrastructure in Australia. 

Hollywood for Australia

The challenging times in Australia have generated a wave of concern worldwide with people sharing 'heartbreaking' pictures of the 'massacre'. Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Pink, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman among others have contributed their funds to help Australia in its battle with nature and also urged others to donate and 'make a difference'. 

More than 135 bushfires are still burning across the state, including almost 70 that were uncontained. The Rural Fire Service is warning the rain won’t put out the largest and most dangerous blazes before conditions deteriorate again this week. Australia’s capital, Canberra, had the worst air quality of any major city in the world on Monday morning. The Department of Home Affairs, which is responsible for coordinating the country’s response to disasters, told all non-critical staff to stay at home because of the abysmal air quality.

PREZ KOVIND COMES TO BRIDE'S RESCUE