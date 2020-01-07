Chris Hemsworth Donates $1 Million To Australia Bushfire Crisis

The latest celebrity to contribute to Australia's battle against unprecedented bushfires is Chris Hemsworth who donated $1 million on January 7. Hemsworth and his family have pledged huge amount of money and urged his followers to 'dig deep' for the affected areas and people can have the best chance of fighting the angry blazes which have rocked the country. The Australian actor also added links to the organisations and charities who are currently working to provide relief during the immense destruction of life and infrastructure in Australia.

Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.https://t.co/KcBpMe7QvY pic.twitter.com/gYuA4LELZM — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) January 7, 2020

Hollywood for Australia

The challenging times in Australia have generated a wave of concern worldwide with people sharing 'heartbreaking' pictures of the 'massacre'. Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Pink, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman among others have contributed their funds to help Australia in its battle with nature and also urged others to donate and 'make a difference'.

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp — P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020

Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia. Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can. Swipe up ❤️ https://t.co/aEqW5SPKPG — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 4, 2020

Our family’s support, thoughts, and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now. - KU pic.twitter.com/9dLtNrFAne — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) January 4, 2020

More than 135 bushfires are still burning across the state, including almost 70 that were uncontained. The Rural Fire Service is warning the rain won’t put out the largest and most dangerous blazes before conditions deteriorate again this week. Australia’s capital, Canberra, had the worst air quality of any major city in the world on Monday morning. The Department of Home Affairs, which is responsible for coordinating the country’s response to disasters, told all non-critical staff to stay at home because of the abysmal air quality.

