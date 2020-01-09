Australian Defence Personnel, Diplomats To Stay In Iraq Amid US-Iran Tensions

Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison has confirmed on January 8 that his country's troops and diplomats will remain in Iraq even after Iran's 22 ballistic missiles were fired on Iraqi bases housing US troops and coaliation forces. Morrison had earlier released an official statement that he along with the Defense chief of Australia are closely monitoring the incidents taking place in the middle east after the dramatic escalation caused by US President Donald Trump-directed airstrike killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

The National Security Committee of Cabinet met in Canberra to discuss the Middle East tensions, and shortly after the meeting, Morrison said that Australia is committed to counter the Islamic State in Iraq and the government will continue to monitor the situation closely. Australian PM further justified that 'the situation overnight has stabilised'. Currently, as per international reports, nearly 300 Australian troops and diplomatic personnel are stationed in Iraq.

According to the official transcript of the press release on Australian government's website, Morrison said, “The cessation of those immediate hostilities that we saw yesterday and the nature of the statement also issued [by US President Donald Trump] today, as well as the intelligence that we have, means that we are in a position to continue to undertake the mission that we have set for ourselves in the Middle East”.

Pentagon chief says 'deterrence is restored'

After the dramatic escalation of US-Iran tension over the killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on January 8 that Washington has reestablished some 'deterrence' towards Tehran. However, the Pentagon chief concluded by saying 'time will tell'. Earlier Esper had mentioned that US 'does not seek conflict' however, it 'will respond forcefully if necessary'.

"I think at this point with the strikes we took against Kataeb Hezbollah in late December and then our actions with regard to Soleimani, I believe that we've restored a level of deterrence with them," Esper told reporters referring to the Iraqi group backed by Iran.

Esper's comments came after Iran retaliated on Soleimani's killing by firing 22 ballistic missiles on Wednesday into two bases of Iraq, housing US troops. US President Donald Trump had addressed the media on January 8 after the attacks on Iraqi bases housing US troops and urged United Nations Security Council to intervene in the matter. Trump not only called for peace but also spoke about making a deal with Iran.

