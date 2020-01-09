Australia: Lizzo Volunteers At Foodbank For Those Affected By Bushfires

The singer, Lizzo took a break from her tour in Australia to help out at a food bank. The food bank was providing help for those affected by the devasting Australian bushfires. Foodbank Victoria had help from the 31-year-old who spent her time packing up hampers and thanked the hard-working volunteers who have been working tirelessly to make food parcels for those who need them most.

Lizzo helping people affected by Bushfires

While sharing a picture of the singer, Foodbank Victoria urged others to follow the singer's example and volunteer their time to help out those affected by the fire. In an Instagram post Lizzo said that she did not want to politicise anything and after all the damage and death the bushfires had cause it was not a question of politics. At least 24 people and almost one billion have perished due to the bushfires.

Lizzo was one of the many celebrities that have pitched in to help with the relief issues, Chris Hemsworth recently pledged to donate $687,000 for relief efforts. Elton John has also donated 1 million Australian Dollars.



We had the one and only Lizzo helping us sort and pack hampers in the warehouse today! If you'd like to join Lizzo in supporting the bushfire crisis, visit https://t.co/aDyjFTSsLE 💜 pic.twitter.com/J5Nn0oyyod — Foodbank Victoria (@FoodbankVic) January 8, 2020

Australian bushfire crisis is one of the worst in its history, has killed 24 people, burned over six million hectares of land, reduced to ashes hundreds of homes and pushed many species towards extinction, officials said on Thursday. Authorities on Thursday issued fresh warnings and evacuation orders in the country's southeast as hot and windy conditions threatened to regenerate huge bushfires.

Around 23 fires were still burning in Victoria, according to the state's emergency management commissioner Andrew Crisp.

Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews on Thursday announced extending state's first-ever state of disaster ahead of "significant fire activity" forecast for the next two days.

