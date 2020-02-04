Union Budget
Australian PM Scott Morrison Leads Tribute To Bushfire Victims In Parliament

Rest of the World News

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison suspended the Australian parliament on Tuesday in honour of the victims of the bushfires, calling it a 'black summer'.

Australian PM leads tribute in parliament for bushfire victims

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reportedly suspended the Australian parliament on Tuesday in honour of the victims of the devastating bushfires. The national bushfire crisis killed 33 people. Almost 100 fires remain ablaze across Australia's east coast. The Australian legislators just returned to parliament after a long summer break.

A 'Black Summer' for Australia

Over the course of the bushfire crisis, Scott Morrison has been greatly criticized by members of the public for his inadequate handling of the crisis. In his speech in the Australian Parliament, Morrison described the tragedy of the bushfires that Australians faced as a 'black summer' and added that the bushfires had proven the nation's 'character and resolve'.

Referring to the bushfires that still burned, Morrison added that the fires are yet to end and the danger they pose is still very real. Morrison said that the Australian parliament had gathered today to mourn, honour, reflect and begin to learn from the black summer that continues in Australia.

Read: Scott Morrison Criticised For Announcing Sports Grants For Clubs In His Electorate

Read: PM Scott Morrison Pays Tribute To Firefighter Killed By Wildfires

Morrison in a tweet also claimed that he had written to state and territory leaders and asked them to begin discussions on a Royal Commission which will look into all aspects of the fire such as the deployment of emergency services, the role of the federal government, and the impact of climate change.

Read: Australian PM Scott Morrison Criticized In Protests Over Bushfire Crisis

Read: Australian PM Scott Morrison Says Bushfires Could Continue For Months

The deadly bushfires were burning in Australia since September and are reported to have destroyed 12 million hectares. The blaze destroyed 2,500 home and killed 1 billion native Australian animals. According to emergency fire services, none of the bushfires that are still active, pose any immediate danger because of the prevailing cool weather. 

