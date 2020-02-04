Australian PM Scott Morrison Leads Tribute To Bushfire Victims In Parliament

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reportedly suspended the Australian parliament on Tuesday in honour of the victims of the devastating bushfires. The national bushfire crisis killed 33 people. Almost 100 fires remain ablaze across Australia's east coast. The Australian legislators just returned to parliament after a long summer break.

A 'Black Summer' for Australia

Over the course of the bushfire crisis, Scott Morrison has been greatly criticized by members of the public for his inadequate handling of the crisis. In his speech in the Australian Parliament, Morrison described the tragedy of the bushfires that Australians faced as a 'black summer' and added that the bushfires had proven the nation's 'character and resolve'.

Today, I've written to the Premiers and Chief Minister to seek their feedback on draft terms of reference for a Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements, following the terrible bushfires. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) February 4, 2020

Referring to the bushfires that still burned, Morrison added that the fires are yet to end and the danger they pose is still very real. Morrison said that the Australian parliament had gathered today to mourn, honour, reflect and begin to learn from the black summer that continues in Australia.

We owe it to those we have lost, we owe it to those who have fought these fires, we owe it to our children and to the land itself to learn from the lessons that are necessary. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) February 4, 2020

Morrison in a tweet also claimed that he had written to state and territory leaders and asked them to begin discussions on a Royal Commission which will look into all aspects of the fire such as the deployment of emergency services, the role of the federal government, and the impact of climate change.

Today we gather to mourn, honour and reflect on the Black Summer that continues. We also give thanks for the selflessness, courage, sacrifice and generosity that met these fires time and again, and continue to. #Watch my full speech https://t.co/ptXuesfKqX pic.twitter.com/7Vxb9NeWSi — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) February 4, 2020

The deadly bushfires were burning in Australia since September and are reported to have destroyed 12 million hectares. The blaze destroyed 2,500 home and killed 1 billion native Australian animals. According to emergency fire services, none of the bushfires that are still active, pose any immediate danger because of the prevailing cool weather.