Australian PM Scott Morrison Criticized In Protests Over Bushfire Crisis

A set of protests were recently held in major cities and towns across Australia criticising the handling of the bushfire by Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The protestors have been demanding that Morrison be removed for not doing enough for the handling of the fire emergencies mainly in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.

Protests help despite concerns

The protestors were criticised by police and politicians alike because the protests would divert resources away from the firefighting efforts. But despite the criticism, the organisers, the Uni Students for Climate Justice went ahead with the protests believing they were necessary. The protests aimed at shutting down major parts of the town during peak hours in those cities.

something else that's happening is that uni students are organising rallies in most major cities across Australia against the government and for increased support for firies! you can find the rallies on fb via. Uni Students for Climate Justice with updates times and locations pic.twitter.com/suvwCOqayl — [blank] (@fendi_hoe) January 6, 2020



The rally organisers marched with the motto of 'sack SCOMO' which means they wanted Morrison to step down as Prime Minister as well as secure compensation for volunteer firefighters and emergency housing and compensation for those paying for accommodation after their houses burnt down.

In addition, they also wanted the government to stop the export of coal and stop the multi-billion-dollar fossil fuel subsidy. The chants of 'We Want Climate Justice' and 'sack SCOMO' were heard all through the protests. A lot of people who had attended the rallies were bushfire victims or had family members of those who had lost homes to the devastating bushfires.

Despite the rain in Melbourne, as many as 5,000 people attended the protest march while holding signs and pictures of dead animals who have also been victims to the fire.

Today I attended the Sydney climate justice protest. 40,000 people joined to fight for our planet with another 8 protests around Australia! There is a lot more to be done but together we can change the world 🌏 pic.twitter.com/0HIN4Al4Nw — TJ (@ChaoticQueers) January 10, 2020

Climate action and climate justice rally in Adelaide. Signs read: ‘Time’s tickin’ Australia’, ‘Shame’, and ‘ScoMo’s solution to stopping the boats: make Australia uninhabitable’. You can hear the chants to keep the coal in the soil from blocks away. pic.twitter.com/OzyfQRqxUn — ginadrew (@ginadrew) January 10, 2020

