Australian PM Morrison Admits Climate Change Contributed To Bushfires

The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for the first time has reportedly admitted that climate change has played a major role in the catastrophic bushfire which has destroyed nearly every state and territory. While talking to an international media outlet on December 12, Morrison said that there are many contributing factors that relate to these fires, but climate change along with many factors has contributed to the bushfires. He further added that climate change is a global challenge and Australia is playing their role as part of this challenge.

According to recent reports, the smoke from the raging Australian bushfires has spread across the capital city. Several firefighters tried to control more than 140 blazes around the city. According to the weather forecast, Australia is facing the most horrible fire season. The scientists believe that among several reasons is prolonged droughts and climate change. The residents of Canberra experienced the town covered in smoke similar to the situation in Sydney where the people suffered from toxic air pollution for several weeks caused by the bushfires in Australia. According to the officials, the shift in weather conditions helped the firefighters in controlling several blazes of fire. Earlier, the situation went out of control due to strong winds and high temperatures. Sydney occasionally witnesses ashes settling on the ground.

READ: Australia: Smoke Haze From Bush Fires Settles Over Canberra

READ: Experts Now Believe That Koalas Are 'functionally Extinct' Due To Devastating Bush Fires

US and Canada extend support

On December 6, NSW Rural Fire Service spokesman Greg Allan reported that “Today (fire) crews will be doing what they can to consolidate and strengthen containment lines, which in some areas will include backburning”. The Bureau of Meteorology informed that, "in some cases just too big to put out at the moment". The department posted on Twitter.

The cause and the effect..The massive #NSW fires are in some cases just too big to put out at the moment. As you can see here they're pumping out vast amounts of smoke which is filling the air, turning the sky orange & even appearing like significant rain on our radars. #nswfires pic.twitter.com/AMcssFIoEq — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) December 6, 2019

READ: Australian PM Scott Morrison To Visit India For The Raisina Dialogue

There are approximately 50 reinforcement teams from the US and Canada that are extending their support to the firefighters. The forces will provide logistical assistance. In Queensland, the contingency forces will also help in managing fatigue among frontline firefighters. The spokesperson of Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said, “We're just looking to wind down and recover and prepare for the next round, whenever that may be”.

READ: Australians Protest Over Rising Health Issues Due To Bushfires

READ: Australian PM Scott Morrison Worried IS May Regroup In Syria