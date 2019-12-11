Australians Protest Over Rising Health Issues Due To Bushfires

People in Sydney are taking to streets in order to protest against the rising smoke in the city after hundreds of bushfires raged across the countryside. People are asking the Australian government to take urgent climate action as bushfires are causing an increase in health problems. Over 5,000 protestors participated in the demonstrations that were held on December 11 where they voiced their anger against the government.

Bushfires intensify

Strong winds and extreme temperatures resulted in intensifying and spreading the deadly bushfires in Australia. Sydney and several other cities choked in thick toxic smoke from the fires that erupted from inland forests. Temperatures in some inland areas are expected to cross 40 degrees Celcius and Australia has recorded 2019 as one of the hottest years in recorded history.

Australian bushfires are one of the major contributors to the country's growing air pollution problem. Australian hospitals recorded a 25 per cent rise in the number of people visiting emergency departments last week. On Tuesday, buildings were evacuated after smoke alarms rang in Australia's biggest city with school children asked to stay indoors.

Scientists in Australia have blamed global warming and climate change behind the powerful bushfire that has created havoc across Australia. As of November 18, 2019, 41,00,000 acres have been burnt and more than 700 homes destroyed this year alone. Six people have been killed in this year's bushfire season.

Australian bushfires are not only harming the people but also the environment. The UNESCO world heritage centre had expressed concern over the bushfire in Gondwana-era rainforests in New South Wales and southern Queensland. The world heritage body had asked the Australian government to take action and had also offered to help if required. More than 2,000 koalas have also died in this year's bushfire and more than one-third of the population may have fled the region. Koalas have been identified as endangered species in Queensland, NSW and it is largely due to habitat clearing.

