Australia: Smoke Haze From Bush Fires Settles Over Canberra

The smoke from the raging Australian bushfires has spread across the capital city as reported on December 8. Several firefighters tried to control more than 140 blazes around the city. According to the weather forecast, Australia is facing the most horrible fire season, The scientists believe that among several reasons is prolonged droughts and climate change.

Smoke ashes settle in Canberra

The residents of Canberra experienced the town covered in smoke similar to the situation in Sydney where the people suffered from toxic air pollution for several weeks caused by the bushfires in Australia. According to the officials, the shift in weather conditions helped the firefighters in controlling several blazes of fire. Earlier, the situation went out of control due to strong winds and high temperatures. Sydney occasionally witnesses ashes settling on the ground. According to the weather forecast, the temperature is expected to rise above 40 Celsius in several parts of New South Wales state on December 10.

READ: Australia Bushfires Continue For Weeks, Thick Smoke Chokes Sydney

NSW Rural Fire Service spokesman Greg Allan reported that “Today (fire) crews will be doing what they can to consolidate and strengthen containment lines, which in some areas will include backburning”. The Bureau of Meteorology informed that, "in some cases just too big to put out at the moment". The department posted on Twitter,

The cause and the effect..The massive #NSW fires are in some cases just too big to put out at the moment. As you can see here they're pumping out vast amounts of smoke which is filling the air, turning the sky orange & even appearing like significant rain on our radars. #nswfires pic.twitter.com/AMcssFIoEq — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) December 6, 2019

READ: Intense Fires Ring Sydney, Blanketing City In Thick Smoke

There are approximately 50 reinforcement teams from the US and Canada that are extending their support to the firefighters. The forces will provide logistical assistance. In Queensland, the contingency forces will also help in managing fatigue among frontline firefighters. The spokesperson of Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said, “We're just looking to wind down and recover and prepare for the next round, whenever that maybe”.

READ: MoU Signed With Sydney University To Promote Ayurveda

READ: Sydney: Pregnant Woman Punched, Kicked In 'Islamophobic Attack'