Australian PM Orders Suspension Of All Elective Surgeries Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has reportedly announced that all non-urgent elective surgeries will be suspended tonight ie March 25 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. As per the reports, he said that the national cabinet has accepted the advisories from the medical experts to stop all the surgeries to free up hospitals, staff, and resources to tackle the situation of the deadly pandemic. A government statement reportedly said that from today midnight onwards, all elective surgeries other than Category 1 and urgent, urgent Category 2 cases will be suspended.

The statement further added that it will be applicable for both the private and public hospitals. In addition, the statement read that cancellation or suspension of elective surgeries will allow the preservation of resources like personal protective equipment and allow health services to prepare for their role in the COVID-19 outbreak. In a bid to contain the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, authorities in Australia announced that a maximum of ten people will be allowed to attend funerals and five to attend weddings.

According to reports, the new rules will take effect at midnight on March 25. Australia has till now reported 2,317 cases of infection and eight deaths from the pandemic. According to reports, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison emerged from a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to announce a range of measures aimed at keeping social gatherings to a minimum. The government has already put the country on shutdown, closing pubs and places of worship in a bid to stop the virus from spreading.

On Tuesday, Morrison announced the shutdown would be extended to play centres, libraries, museums and a range of other public spaces, Australian media reported. Meanwhile, unlike in other countries, many schools remain open across the Australian territory.

