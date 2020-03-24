Yuvraj Singh Net Worth, Salary, Wife And 2011 World Cup Quarterfinal Knock Vs Australia

Yuvraj Singh is widely considered as one of the greatest white-ball all-rounders of all time. The cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket in June 2017. Before his retirement, Yuvraj Singh was a crucial part of the Indian line-up that won the 2007 World Twenty20 and 2011 World Cup.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Reveals Battle With Chennai Heat Before Suffering From Cancer In 2011 WC

Yuvraj Singh net worth and marriage

Yuvraj Singh net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Yuvraj Singh net worth figure is estimated to be around $35 million as of March 2020. The Yuvraj Singh net worth figure includes his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. His net worth also comprises his several brand endorsement deals, sponsorship and past Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts.

Also Read | 'It's Real But We Can Fight': Yuvraj Singh Urges Citizens To Follow PM Modi's Janta Curfew

Yuvraj Singh wife

On November 30, 2016, Yuvraj Singh married British-Indian actress Hazel Keech. Hazel Keech has acted in Indian films like Billa and Bodyguard. She has also made appearances in several Harry Potter films.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Cheers For Coronavirus Warriors In The Best Way He Knows; Sends A Message

Yuvraj Singh World Cup 2011

Yuvraj Singh’s contribution in the 2011 World Cup remains one of the most memorable ones in Indian cricketing folklore. On March 24, 2011, Singh played an all-important knock of 57* against Australia in a crunch quarter-final encounter. He along with Suresh Raina safely guided India to victory with 14 balls to spare. The win enabled India to progress to the semi-final and eventually the final, which saw India lifting the World Cup trophy after a gap of 28 years.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Says Team India's Management & Selectors Planned Poorly During World Cup 2019

Also Read | Veteran Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Considers Retirement, May Seek BCCI's Permission For Playing In ICC Approved Foreign T20 Leagues