Yuvraj Singh Net Worth, Salary, Wife And 2011 World Cup Quarterfinal Knock Vs Australia

Yuvraj Singh is widely considered as one of the greatest white-ball all-rounders of all time. The cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket in June 2017. Before his retirement, Yuvraj Singh was a crucial part of the Indian line-up that won the 2007 World Twenty20 and 2011 World Cup.
Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Reveals Battle With Chennai Heat Before Suffering From Cancer In 2011 WC
According to caknowledge.com, the Yuvraj Singh net worth figure is estimated to be around $35 million as of March 2020. The Yuvraj Singh net worth figure includes his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. His net worth also comprises his several brand endorsement deals, sponsorship and past Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts.
Also Read | 'It's Real But We Can Fight': Yuvraj Singh Urges Citizens To Follow PM Modi's Janta Curfew
On November 30, 2016, Yuvraj Singh married British-Indian actress Hazel Keech. Hazel Keech has acted in Indian films like Billa and Bodyguard. She has also made appearances in several Harry Potter films.
Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Cheers For Coronavirus Warriors In The Best Way He Knows; Sends A Message
Yuvraj Singh’s contribution in the 2011 World Cup remains one of the most memorable ones in Indian cricketing folklore. On March 24, 2011, Singh played an all-important knock of 57* against Australia in a crunch quarter-final encounter. He along with Suresh Raina safely guided India to victory with 14 balls to spare. The win enabled India to progress to the semi-final and eventually the final, which saw India lifting the World Cup trophy after a gap of 28 years.
Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Says Team India's Management & Selectors Planned Poorly During World Cup 2019
Also Read | Veteran Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Considers Retirement, May Seek BCCI's Permission For Playing In ICC Approved Foreign T20 Leagues