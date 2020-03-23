Australia Announces Tough Measures To Combat Deadly COVID-19 Pandemic

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has reportedly introduced new measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The conservative government issued orders for the strict ban on indoor gatherings of more than 100 people, a global do-not-travel order, and strict new rules for visiting aged care homes.

Prime Minister Morrison announced in a press conference that a national cabinet of state and federal leaders had agreed to enact an indefinite new restriction that exempted for the schools, public transport, courts, supermarkets, and work sites from it. The measure, to be effective immediately, would help the Australians stand up to the “unprecedented challenge” of the global health crisis, he said.

Adding that life was going to continue to change in Australia, Morrison said that 2020 will be the toughest year for the country ahead and the Australians had to work to flatten the curve and slow the pandemic. "No more going to the pub after work, no more going to the gym in the morning, no more sitting down for brunch at a cafe. These changes are vital to slow the spread of this virus to save lives," Morrison told the press conference.

Challenge like never seen before

Australia has recently confirmed at least 100 new cases, spiking the total figure of COVID-19 to 1,709, as per the reports. The government has suspended international air travel and sealed the borders in an attempt to stem the spread. It also resolved to pump AUS $105 billion to fuel Canberra's stagnant economy as the nation slowly poised into a global recession after 29 years of economic growth. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg reportedly predicted that the latest AUS $66 billion announced by Prime Minister Morrison will fetch the government and central bank measures to support the economy to at least 10 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), close to AUS $189 billion.

The extraordinary times require extraordinary measures as the world faces a challenge like never seen before, he was quoted saying in a news conference. Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan was reported saying that Rottnest Island, which is a popular tourist destination and former Aboriginal prison site, could be designed into a quarantine zone for the Australians that were reluctant to self-isolate.

