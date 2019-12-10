Australia Bushfires Intensify As Strong Winds Create Severe Conditions

Strong winds and extreme temperatures resulted in intensifying and spreading the deadly bushfires in Australia on December 10. Sydney and several other cities choked in thick toxic smoke from the fires that erupted from inland forests. The firefighters have warned of a difficult day ahead. On early Tuesday, around 100 bushfire incidents have been recorded in the state of New South Wales and dozens in Queensland. The rural fire service of the New South Wales said that they expected severe conditions and warned that the residues may blow ahead of the fire into the suburbs and threaten the properties.

Temperatures to cross 40° mark

Temperatures in some inland areas are expected to cross 40 degrees Celcius. Thick grey smoke engulfed the skyline and the coast stretching for miles from the fire front at the southwestern edge of Sydney as the bushfires continued for weeks. Sydney, which is also known as the 'Emerald City' for its subtropical beauty, is battling with its choking smoke. The bushfires incensed to the north, south, and west since early November have sparked the smoke and ash pushing into the neighbourhoods and to the coastal suburbs more than 50 miles away.

The bushfires have resulted in an alarming level of health and breathing-related problems like Asthmaticsm, irritation in skin and eyes, etc. Schools have cancelled their sports and recess. The government of Australia is refusing to address the threat of climate change. State officials have warned of the dangers. The New South Wales Office of Environment and Heritage said that they are concerned about some of the highest air pollution recorded in the state.

Canadian firefighters to help Aussies

A group of Canadian firefighters is set to arrive in Australia to help battle the intense bushfires in New South Wales and Queensland. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed and the ecosystem has suffered irreparable damages. Last week, the Australian authorities had asked the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre for help. Premier of the Canadian province of Manitoba, Brian Pallister said that they are pleased to help the people of Australia as they too bear the brunt of devastating bushfires. They have selected 21 firefighters who will be stationed in Vancouver before they take off to Australia for a 40-day mission.

