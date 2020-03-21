Australia Closes Bondi Beach As Crowds Defy Social Distancing Protocol Amid COVID-19 Scare

The Australian city authorities reportedly sealed off the popular Bondi beach in Sydney and removed hundreds of people from other popular Sydney beaches on Saturday. The crowd was removed on account of “irresponsible behaviour” as they had violated the government's social distancing protocol as a measure to curb the coronavirus.

Several photos of Bondi emerged as of March 20 when a large crowd gathered in parts of Sydney on the beaches during the strict regulations against the public assembly. It triggered an international rebuke worldwide as people worldwide criticized the mob’s behaviour. Therefore, the Australian government resorted to stricter measures and closed down the beaches to stem the spread of the disease as per the reports. A ban was previously in place on the outdoor public assembly of more than 500 people for over a week.

Two nearby beaches also sealed

According to the reports, Waverley council of Australia sealed two nearby beaches, Bronte and Tamarama along with the Bondi Beach in the afternoon of March 21. Police were deployed to disperse the large number of people that were reluctant to leave the area upon being instructed by the local lifeguards on the beach.

David Elliott, the minister of the services of the New South Wales, was quoted saying in the press conference that on any beach across Australia where the headcount exceeded to more than 500, the lifeguards are made in charge to immediately shut down. The police will then enforce the mandatory closure of the area, he added. He further stated that the police will also forcefully remove people if they do not comply with the orders, a report confirmed. The officer also stated that what they saw at Bondi Beach was the most irresponsible behaviour of individuals that they had seen so far.

The mayor of Waverley council, Paula Masselos, urged the locals to follow the health safety measures and maintain social distancing in public places at all times. She said in a press conference, with respect to the incident, that people need to stay at home and must only come out when absolutely necessary. The pictures of the incident were shared online on Twitter that sparked huge condemnation from the general public.

I can’t not say anything. As a #GP working in #Bondi and living in this area with my children, I am appalled at the lack of disregard by many for how serious this all this. #Bondi this is NOT #SocialDistancing. You are contributing to the spread of #covid 😡 pic.twitter.com/jCtXV6gght — Amandeep (@Dochansra) March 20, 2020

They all deserve the virus. We don't need them in the gene pool — M.P Harro 🍐 (@Mharri88) March 21, 2020

And to those who knowingly went to this beach yesterday following a positive result (you know who you are) - Shame on you 😞 — Amandeep (@Dochansra) March 20, 2020

It’s insane! Please sydney wake up! — Anna Banana (@annaccfc) March 20, 2020

This is what Australians think of the government leadership of the virus crisis — Robert Graham (@RobertG88014768) March 21, 2020

Lack of regard. Not lack of disregard. — PommyMommy (@PommyMommy6) March 21, 2020

What a bunch of SELFISH, SELF CENTRED, ARROGANT, WHO AM I, disgraceful people!!!!!

Round them up and send them to Christmas Island for 2 weeks — beachlife (@tigerfran) March 21, 2020

