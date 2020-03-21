The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Australia Closes Bondi Beach As Crowds Defy Social Distancing Protocol Amid COVID-19 Scare

Rest of the World News

The mayor of Waverley council, Australia, Paula Masselos, urged the locals to follow the health safety measures and maintain social distancing in public places.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Australia

The Australian city authorities reportedly sealed off the popular Bondi beach in Sydney and removed hundreds of people from other popular Sydney beaches on Saturday. The crowd was removed on account of “irresponsible behaviour” as they had violated the government's social distancing protocol as a measure to curb the coronavirus. 

Several photos of Bondi emerged as of March 20 when a large crowd gathered in parts of Sydney on the beaches during the strict regulations against the public assembly. It triggered an international rebuke worldwide as people worldwide criticized the mob’s behaviour. Therefore, the Australian government resorted to stricter measures and closed down the beaches to stem the spread of the disease as per the reports. A ban was previously in place on the outdoor public assembly of more than 500 people for over a week. 

Read: Spain: Couple Decides To Get Married From Their Window Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Read: Coronavirus Risks Taking Heavy Toll On Migrants In Europe

Two nearby beaches also sealed

According to the reports, Waverley council of Australia sealed two nearby beaches, Bronte and Tamarama along with the Bondi Beach in the afternoon of March 21. Police were deployed to disperse the large number of people that were reluctant to leave the area upon being instructed by the local lifeguards on the beach. 

David Elliott, the minister of the services of the New South Wales, was quoted saying in the press conference that on any beach across Australia where the headcount exceeded to more than 500, the lifeguards are made in charge to immediately shut down. The police will then enforce the mandatory closure of the area, he added. He further stated that the police will also forcefully remove people if they do not comply with the orders, a report confirmed. The officer also stated that what they saw at Bondi Beach was the most irresponsible behaviour of individuals that they had seen so far. 

The mayor of Waverley council, Paula Masselos, urged the locals to follow the health safety measures and maintain social distancing in public places at all times. She said in a press conference, with respect to the incident, that people need to stay at home and must only come out when absolutely necessary. The pictures of the incident were shared online on Twitter that sparked huge condemnation from the general public.

Read: Coronavirus: Govt Offices In C'garh To Remain Shut Till Mar 31

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Canada To Send Back Asylum Seekers Amid COVID-19 Scare

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI: 'CLAPPING WON'T HELP'
PM Modi
PM INTERACTS WITH PHARMA INDUSTRY
Coronavirus
DR. DEVI SHETTY ON COVID HOSPITALS
Anupam Kher
ANUPAM KHER'S SIDE OF LOVE STORY
WEST BENGAL TO OPEN SCHOOLS DURING 'JANATA CURFEW' TO DISTRIBUTE MID-DAY MEALS
Kanika Kapoor must co-operate as patient and not throw tantrums of star: Lucknow Hospital
HOSPITAL'S STATEMENT ON KANIKA