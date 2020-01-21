The Debate
China: Authorities Confirm Human-to-human Transmission Of Coronavirus

Rest of the World News

Authorities in China have confirmed that the new coronavirus can be transmitted via human contact. This news comes amid authorities confirming the 4th death.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
China

China has reportedly confirmed that the new SARS-like virus can be transmitted via humans. Zhong Nanshan, head of the expert team set up by the National Health Commission of China in a statement on Monday announced that people who had not visited Wuhan can still contract the disease.

Wuhan seafood market the epicentre

Authorities believe a seafood market in Wuhan to be the epicentre of the outbreak. The coronavirus since being discovered has spread all across China and has also been confirmed in three other Asian countries. In an interview with the Chinese state broadcaster, CCTV, Zhong Nanshan said that the phenomenon of human-to-human transmission can be confirmed. Zhong in a statement said that 15 medical personnel have already been infected with one being in critical condition. He also added that two people in Guangdong province, which is in southern China had caught the disease from family members who had earlier visited Wuhan.

Read: China Confirms Fourth Death From Mysterious Coronavirus In Wuhan

Read: New Virus In China: Health Ministry Seeks Info On Indian Visa Applicants From MEA

The new coronavirus strain's similarity to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and this outbreak occurring just ahead of the Lunar New Year has caused alarm. Four people have reportedly died due to this new virus strain. But experts from the National Health Commission still believe that this epidemic 'can be controlled'.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday ordered resolute efforts to curb the spread of a new coronavirus that has infected more than 220 people and resulted in the death of four persons in the country as an expert warned that the virus is contagious between people. Chinese authorities said a fourth person died over the weekend from coronavirus infection in Wuhan city where the virus was first reported. Xi said in his statement that it was 'extremely crucial' that authorities take every possible measure to contain the virus, especially during a time when China is experiencing huge mobility in the Chinese New Year which is also known as the Spring Festival.

Read: Xi Orders Resolute Efforts To Contain New Virus As China Reports 3rd Death

Read: Chinese Theme Park Faces Backlash From Netizens For Forcing Pig To Bungee Jump

Published:
COMMENT
