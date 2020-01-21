China: Authorities Confirm Human-to-human Transmission Of Coronavirus

China has reportedly confirmed that the new SARS-like virus can be transmitted via humans. Zhong Nanshan, head of the expert team set up by the National Health Commission of China in a statement on Monday announced that people who had not visited Wuhan can still contract the disease.

Wuhan seafood market the epicentre

Authorities believe a seafood market in Wuhan to be the epicentre of the outbreak. The coronavirus since being discovered has spread all across China and has also been confirmed in three other Asian countries. In an interview with the Chinese state broadcaster, CCTV, Zhong Nanshan said that the phenomenon of human-to-human transmission can be confirmed. Zhong in a statement said that 15 medical personnel have already been infected with one being in critical condition. He also added that two people in Guangdong province, which is in southern China had caught the disease from family members who had earlier visited Wuhan.

The new coronavirus strain's similarity to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and this outbreak occurring just ahead of the Lunar New Year has caused alarm. Four people have reportedly died due to this new virus strain. But experts from the National Health Commission still believe that this epidemic 'can be controlled'.

BREAKING NEWS: This is not a scene from some apocalyptic horror movie, this is a #coronavirus outbreak in China. The SARS like virus has already spread to four countries and infected more than 1700 people. US airports are monitored. Be on alert, stay safe! pic.twitter.com/PIc7NYvsGO — Max Howroute▫️ (@howroute) January 20, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday ordered resolute efforts to curb the spread of a new coronavirus that has infected more than 220 people and resulted in the death of four persons in the country as an expert warned that the virus is contagious between people. Chinese authorities said a fourth person died over the weekend from coronavirus infection in Wuhan city where the virus was first reported. Xi said in his statement that it was 'extremely crucial' that authorities take every possible measure to contain the virus, especially during a time when China is experiencing huge mobility in the Chinese New Year which is also known as the Spring Festival.

