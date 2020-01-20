Chinese Theme Park Faces Backlash From Netizens For Forcing Pig To Bungee Jump

A Chinese theme park is facing backlash for forcing a pig to bungee jump from a 223-foot high tower. The video of the pig bungee jumping is reportedly going viral on social media and netizens seem to be pretty unhappy with the incident. The incident took place at the Meixin Red Wine Town theme park near China's Chongqing municipality on Saturday, January 18. According to media reports, the pig was forced to jump off the 223-foot tower in order to promote the latest attraction in the park.

Publicity stunt goes wrong

In the video that has gone viral on various social media platforms for all the wrong reasons, two men can be seen carrying the pig up to the jumping platform where it is then pushed down and jerked back up repeatedly as the crowd below cheers. In the video, the pig can be seen lying semi-conscious after the jump was over. The pig was reportedly taken to a slaughterhouse after the staged promotion. The video was uploaded on YouTube on January 19 and has since garnered more than 17,000 views.

People on Twitter were outraged by the video and took to the microblogging platform to register their protest. A user named '@izzytam' wrote, "That’s outrageous. But you know what’s sadly outrageous too? Is us reading this story while eating bacon!" While another user wrote, "A sickness that needs adjustment! The disgusting world of animal abuse!!"

Despicable, and I also wonder how many here who are outraged watch tripe like Im a Celebrity that inflicts similar cruelty on other creatures. — Ian Hubball (@Marbury67) January 20, 2020

The food you eat that gives their life for you to have life deserves more respect than this. Horrible people. — Lau’ (@LauMammA123456) January 20, 2020

Wtf! Everyone behind this should go to jail. What is wrong with people! — Megan Clarke (@MeganCl62481336) January 20, 2020

