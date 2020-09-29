Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict: Russia Urges Turkey To Work On Ceasefire

On September 28, Kremlin urged Turkey for immediate action towards a ceasefire to the deadly confrontation between the Armenian and Azerbaijani separatists forces, strongly backing Azerbaijan. Russia’s call for an end to the violence comes amid the mounting death toll and calls for diplomatic efforts by the international community, with France urging for Minsk Group’s intervention.

In an online statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that the “new tensions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone have once again resulted in bloodshed and deaths.” Moscow made an appeal to Turkey to end clashes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said blended support to Azerbaijan in an official statement, saying, "Armenia, which has added a new one to its attacks on Azerbaijan, has once again proven that it is the biggest threat to peace and serenity in the region.” Further, he said, “The Turkish nation continues to stand by its Azerbaijani brothers and sisters with all its means, as it has always done.”

“The Turkish nation stands by its Azerbaijani brothers and sisters with all its means” https://t.co/doZ01gNvQX pic.twitter.com/vuxq55NJu6 — Turkish Presidency (@trpresidency) September 27, 2020

"The international community, which fails to take the necessary and sufficient stand against Armenia’s provocative aggression, has once again shown its double standard. The Minsk Group as well, which has been displaying a negligent attitude for nearly 30 years, is unfortunately far from adopting a solution-oriented approach."—Turkey's President Recep Tayyip ErdoÄŸan said in a press release.

Speaking to the state-run press, Russia’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that statements made about support and military activity undoubtedly add fuel to the flames, and Kremlin was “categorically” against it. Peskov called on Turkey’s President to for the “peaceful settlement of the conflict” using political and diplomatic means, in a statement. According to local Moscow Times sources, Armenia’s define ministry has accused Turkey of sending mercenaries to its territorial ally Azerbaijan, while Kremlin made clear that it was in"constant contact” with all the three nations.

"While we urge the Armenian people to protect their future against their government, which drags them into a tragedy, and against those who use it as a puppet, we call on the entire world to stand by Azerbaijan in its struggle against occupation and oppression," President Recep Tayyip ErdoÄŸan said. "As I said to my brother Ilham Aliyev, the President of Azerbaijan, Turkey will increasingly maintain its solidarity with its Azerbaijani brothers and sisters with the understanding of ‘one nation, two states’," he added.

Russia backs Armenia as it is a member of the military alliance of former Soviet states and has established several military bases there. Russia also supplies arms to Yerevan and Baku. Mediating the peace efforts, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the two nations to cease hostilities over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan https://t.co/sNePLMGmnx — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) September 27, 2020

Mike Pompeo calls to 'cease hostilities'

In the now conflict-ridden Nagorno-Karabakh, both sides need to stop the violence and work with the Minsk Group co-chairs and return to substantive negotiations as quickly as possible, US Secretary of state Pompeo said in a statement. Earlier today, a civilian was killed after violent shelling at the Armenian town of Vardenis by the Azeri artillery in the first casualty on Armenian soil, Armenia’s foreign ministry said in a statement. In response, Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said in a separate statement that the Armenian army heavily attacked Azerbaijan’s Dashkesan region in military shelling. However, armies of both South Caucasus nations have been nulling the accusations against each other as the conflict continues to escalate and civilian casualties occur.

[In this photo provided by Azerbaijan's Presidential Press Office, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation in Baku, Azerbaijan. Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out Sunday around the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh and the Armenian Defense Ministry said two Azerbaijani helicopters were shot down. Credit: AP]

[In this image taken from footage released by Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry an Azerbaijan's rocket launches from missile system at the contact line of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. Credit: AP]

[Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian pauses as he speaks at the Armenian parliament in Yerevan, Armenia. Credit: AP]

[This image taken from a video released by Armenian Defense Ministry allegedly shows fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces at the contact line of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. Credit: AP]

[This image taken from a video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry allegedly shows fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces at the contact line of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. Credit: AP]

[A man speaks with his child, wounded during shelling, in Stepanakert, the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. Credit: AP]

[In this image taken from footage released by Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Azerbaijan's soldiers fire from a mortar at the contact line of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. Credit: AP]

(Image Credit: AP)