Baboons Escape From Research Facility, Create Chaos Outside Sydney Hospital

Rest of the World News

A group of baboons were spotted outside a Sydney hospital after escaping a research facility nearby. on Tuesday afternoon. One male and two females had escaped.

Updated On:
Baboons escape from research facility in Sydney

In a bizarre incident, a group of baboons were spotted outside a Sydney hospital after escaping a research facility nearby. According to reports, officers were contacted at 5:30pm on February 25 about three baboons that were on the loose. The New South Wales police force later posted on their official Twitter handle that the situation was under control.

Baboon's daring escape

According to reports, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard clarified the situation and claimed that a 15-year-old male baboon was being transported to a facility in order to undergo a vasectomy and was accompanied by two female baboons in order to keep him calm. The facility to where they were being transported for the procedure is called the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

Hazzard also added that the baboon was undergoing a vasectomy because there was no desire to have him breed anymore and therefore researchers had only two options, either remove him from the troop or have him undergo a vasectomy. The researchers choose a vasectomy because that way the baboon could spend his old-age with his troop.

According to reports, experts from's Sydney's Taronga Zoo were asked to come in and help in rounding up the rogue baboons. The baboons were sedated by Taronga Zoo staff and then transported back to the research facility.

Published:
