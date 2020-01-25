Russia: Elephants Escape Circus To Roll And Cavort In Snow

Residents of Yekaterinburg, Russia were astonished to see some elephants escaping from a circus for a day and wandering the snow-covered streets in Russia's third-largest city. As per the reports, attempts were made to bring them back but one of the female elephants crossed a busy street and moved towards a residential complex on January 23. A man who tried to stop her by holding on to her trunk was pushed across the street with his feet sliding on the ice.

Elephants escape to have fun in snow

The authorities of the local circus said the two elephants, Karla and Ranni belonged to an Italian company that conducted the show in Yekaterinburg during the New Year holidays. They said when the crew tried to load the animals into the truck to head to the next destination, the elephants resisted and walked away. The circus crew said that Ranni roamed around the loading point but Karla decided to have fun in the snow. They finally tied a rope around one the elephant’s front legs and pulled her back while she reluctantly came back after playing in the snow.

