Albino Elephant Calf Rescued After Being Trapped In Snare For Four Days

Khanyisa, an Albino elephant calf was reportedly rescued after she was found tangled up in the snare at a private reserve in the vicinity to the border of Kruger National Park, South Africa. The incident had left the elephant with severe injuries including an unusual Joker-like scar across her mouth.

The snare has reportedly inflicted injuries on the calf to the back of her ears and neck as it had clutched the animal around her cheeks slashing her mouth on each side. She was rescued by Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development (HERD), an elephant’s orphanage, who are now looking into her recovery.

KHANYISA!! We gave Sunshine an #African version of her name (or the closest we could find for something we liked ) it means light/sunshine! She is doing well so far, drinking an acceptable amount of milk, (though not enough), & her wounds are slowly healing. Still early days.. pic.twitter.com/2CGZppmCa9 — HERD (@HERD_Elephants) January 12, 2020

Another positive day for #albino #babyelephant #Khanyisa. She drank a considerable amount, though once again, it could have been better. Her wounds are taking time to heal.

Adine managed to snap some really special moments between Khanyisa & Herman, one of her awesome carers. pic.twitter.com/kg3WuaunKI — HERD (@HERD_Elephants) January 13, 2020

Read Australia: Animals Relocated At Zoo After Rains Caused Flash Flooding

Read Beyond 'Animal Farm'; George Orwell's Best Books That Are A Must-read

The elephant has unique pink skin and blue eyes, contrary to the grey skin the elephants usually have. Sue Howells, a caretaker at the organization reportedly said that the elephant looked extremely innocent, fragile and pure, and yet courageous. He said that the calf was sadly mutilated by the humans and was in dire need of help when they decided to protect her and bring her to a safe spot, so she never had to go through a trauma like that ever again.

Khanyisa & Lammie taking their first steps out of their nursery into the welcoming sunshine this morning☀️🐘🐑🌿#Wildlifevet Dr Rogers came to visit Khanyisa yesterday for another checkup on her wounds. Doc was happy with her current condition. Another good day!#albinoelephant pic.twitter.com/ub0ryrKckg — HERD (@HERD_Elephants) January 15, 2020

‘Khansiya’ means ‘light’ in Zimbabwe's Bantu language

Adine Roode, the founder of HERD reportedly named the elephant calf ‘Khansiya’, which means ‘light’ in the Bantu language of the Shona people in Zimbabwe. The orphanage is located at Kapama Game Reserve, in the vicinity of the Jabulani herd, named after one other orphan elephant, reports suggest. The Jabulani herd are a group of an elephant that Khansiya can hang out with for emotional support and wellbeing.

Beautiful little Khanyisa, so lovely to see her beginning to explore 💕💕🐘🤗 — Claire Boult (@hedgeyben) January 15, 2020

She’s beautiful, adorable and soooo brave - she stole my heart the moment I first read about her. Thank you so much for looking after her 🙏💕💕🐘🤗 — Claire Boult (@hedgeyben) January 16, 2020

The organization has been posting the recovery of the elephant calf on social media in phases and the audience has extended messages of speedy recovery and appreciation for the Orphanage for lifting out the elephants from misery.

So pleased to hear she’s loving the orphanage - is there a website where I can follow her, and maybe sponsor her, too? She’s so lovely, thank you 🙏💕🐘🤗 — Claire Boult (@hedgeyben) January 16, 2020

Read This New Meme About Grouping Animals In Band Has Taken Internet By Storm

Read China's Unregulated Wild Animal Trade May Lead To More Future Pandemics: Scientists