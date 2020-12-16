Bahrain Got Independence From Britain On This Day In 1971; EAM Jaishankar Extends Wishes

On this day, Bahrain gained independence from the UK and observes its National Day, with a two-day public holiday on both December 16 and December 17. Since1860's, the 33 islands archipelago remained a British protectorate but after the former ruler Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa assumed the throne in 1961, the country gained independence during his 38 years of reign. Bahrain celebrates the day as the National Day that earmarked the official independence on 15 August 1971. On this day, Kingdom organizes a series of a fireworks display, laser shows, cultural events, and exhibitions to commemorate the economic and cultural transformation.

Festivities are held every year, including this year, as the country celebrates the declaration of sovereignty in the year 1971. Events are scheduled to be held at Salman Bin Ahmed Al Fateh Fort in Riffa and Salman Town in the Northern Governorate at 7 pm. Meanwhile, a firework has been organized at the Bahrain Bay, according to the Time Out Bahrain report. Across the Kingdom, several shows are organized such as one at the Bahrain International Circuit and LIVE performances that will feature Bahraini singers Mohammed Abdulraheem and Hanan Redha.

Read: Vijay Diwas 2020: All About The History And Significance Of The Day

Read: International Tea Day 2020 Date, History, Significance, And Celebration

[Google Doodle commemorating Bahrain's National Day. Credit: Google]

Wishes a very happy National day Bahrain pic.twitter.com/kOldr28OYc — mubinABDUI (@AbduiMubin) December 15, 2020

Happy National Day to the Kingdom of Bahrain ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡­ pic.twitter.com/Cz74OeK44y — Mubarah Nadeem (@mubarahnadeem7) December 15, 2020

Google dedicated 'creative' doodle

A grand firework can be seen at the Bahrain National Stadium from 6 pm until 7 pm and a separate 10-day festivities are hosted by the Water Garden City which will display art, conduct games, and competitions. Meanwhile, Google dedicated a creative doodle to honours Bahrain’s National Day that features Bahrain’s red and white flag which was formally adopted in 2002. “The flag’s two-color design traces its origins back to the 1820 General Treaty of Peace with the UK when the flag’s white band was added to the existing red background to symbolize the harmonious relationship between the two countries,” Google explained. Meanwhile, the world leaders took to their official Twitter handle to congratulate and extend wishes to Bahrain on the National Day, including India’s Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar.

Best wishes to FM Al Zayani and the Government and people of Bahrain as they celebrate their National Day. Confident that our bonds of friendship and cooperation will continue to strengthen. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 16, 2020

#Bahrain’s friends in the #UK convey their warm wishes as we celebrate #BahrainNationalDay ðŸŽ¥



“I just wanted to take this opportunity to say to the people of ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡­ & to the Royal Family, the King of Bahrain, a very happy national day” Nigel Evans, Deputy Speaker @HouseofCommons ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ pic.twitter.com/kILuMkwXCL — Bahrain Embassy UK (@BahrainEmbUK) December 16, 2020

Read: International Monkey Day: Did You Know The Day Was Started As A Prank A Decade Ago?

Read: International Mountain Day 2020 Theme, History And Significance