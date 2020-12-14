International Tea Day 2020 Date, History, Significance, And Celebration

International Tea Day is celebrated by different tea-producing countries in the world. It takes place every year on December 15, to draw the attention of people and the government. It depicts the amount of impact tea trade has brought to the workers and the farmers. So, different countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Kenya, India, Uganda, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Tanzania, among others, celebrate this day. We have mentioned everything that you need to know about the International Tea Day date, history, significance, and celebration. Check out:

Happy International Tea Day 2020: History, date, and significance

International Tea Day date

International Tea Day 2020 explains the importance of tea in everyone’s day to day life. It has various types, including white, green, black, herbal, and oolong, to name a few. As per National Day Calendar, the origin of this beverage is probably China, where drinkers savoured it for medicinal purposes. Later on, the plant and recipe travelled across the world. International Tea Day 2020 will take place on December 15, 2020, Tuesday.

International Tea Day history

The birth of International Tea Day took place at the World Social Forum in 2004. After one year, the first International Tea Day celebration happened in the capital city of New Delhi in India. Later, on, Sri Lanka joined and started observing this day in 2006. Various moments organised campaigns and celebrations in different parts. After some years, in 2015, the Indian government proposed to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation to expand International Tea Day across the world. So, in 2019, the United Nations combined tea days in several countries into one. However, the Intergovernmental Group on Tea proposed to observe this day on May 21, which received its approval at the FAO Conference.

Also read: World Rose Day 2020: Cake Décor Ideas Courtesy Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouri

Also read: World Ozone Day 2020: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Important Day

International Tea Day significance

Tea has a lot of demand in the world, leading to its increase in production. However, in various tea-producing countries, its growth poses numerous challenges. Farmers and workers face problems like less pay, no medical care, and lack of clean water on the farm, among others. Additionally, women reportedly make up 50 per cent of the workforce working on plantations. Most of the farmers are also uneducated. So, to observe International Tea Day 2020, people gather to organise seminars, events and act as a community. On the other hand, public rejoices this day by enjoying a cup of tea, try out different flavours, and learn about the history of this beverage. Moreover, youth flood the social media platforms with the hashtags related to the celebration of this day.

Also read: On International Democracy Day 2020, Netizens Send 'warm Wishes' To China And Pakistan

Also read: 'Rhinos Are Land Unicorns; Big And Gentle Giants,' Say Netizens On World Rhino Day 2020