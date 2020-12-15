Vijay Diwas 2020: All About The History And Significance Of The Day

Vijay Diwas falls on December 16, and the day is observed every year in India. On this day, Indians remember the victory of the Indian military over Pakistan as well as for the separation of Bangladesh from Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. Read on for more information about Vijay Diwas 2020, its history, and the significance of the day.

ALSO READ| BSF Jawans Run 180km To Honour 1971 War Veterans, Netizens 'bow Head With Respect'

Vijay Diwas 2020 - History, Significance, Date

Vijay Diwas history dates back from 1971 when an India-Pakistan war took place and lasted for about 13 days. The war that started from December 3 and came to an end on December 16. This is the period when Pakistan surrendered (at that time General AA Khan Niazi, was the chief of the Pakistan army) to the Indian Army and Bangladesh's Mukti Bahini. This day was since then observed as Vijay Diwas, the word Vijay indicates Victory. Bangladesh celebrates its Independence Day on December 16 every year, which is known as Bijoy Diwas in Bangladesh.

According to the Free Press Journal website, the conflict between India and Pakistan was initiated due to the liberation war of Bangladesh. Bangladesh observed a Liberation war after Pakistan's ill-treatment of Bangladeshi people and undermine the election results during the then called East Pakistan. This call for secession was then raised on March 26, 1971, by east Pakistan. The Indian prime minister then expressed his support to aid Bangladesh in their struggle for independence.

ALSO READ| Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Know All About Kargil War Of 1999, History & More

Vijay Diwas Significance

The credit of India's victory over Pakistan equally goes to the Bangladesh army as well as the Indian Armed Forces. This year, the Eastern Command will host 30 freedom fighters and six serving members of Bangladesh Defence forces to commemorate Vijay Diwas 2020. Vijay Diwas on 16th December is different than the Kargil Vijay Diwas as the latter is observed on July 26. India celebrates its win over the high outposts, which had been lost to Pakistan in Kargil, Jammu. The Kargil Vijay Diwas is named after the successful Operation Vijay. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated to honour the sacrifices of the Kargil War heroes. The Prime Minister of India, too, pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate every year.

ALSO READ| Raghav Juyal Gets Angry On 'unprofessional' Doctor Who Misbehaved With Brother

ALSO READ| Kunal Kemmu Gifts Himself A BMW Superbike, Celebs Show Excitement On Instagram