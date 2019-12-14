Bald Eagle Rescued After Being Caught By Octopus, Video Breaks Internet

A bald eagle was nearly drowned on Vancouver Islands in the Pacific after it was caught by an octopus. The bird was later rescued by a group of Salmon farmers on Canada’s west coast who heard the screeching while returning to their float house. The video was shared on YouTube and has gone viral with 666,885 views.

Rescued by farmers

One of the farmers, John Ilett discovered a full-sized eagle submerged in the water with a giant Pacific octopus around it. The soft-bodied sea creature, which had turned a dark red colour, had wound its tentacles around the eagle in a death grip. Ilett then used a pole to pull two creatures closer which lead the tentacles to loosen and gradually the eagle got free.

The team initially watched the incredibly rare encounter unfold for around five minutes but after realising that eagle would drown, the crew finally decided to interfere. Ilett while talking to international media said that at first they just watched. They didn’t want to interfere in a natural process.

He also said that he’s been working on the water for more than two decades and though he’s witnessed a number of memorable moments over time, he says the December 2 encounter outranks them all. He added that moments like this was the reason why he loved his job and that it’s amazing to work, live and be out in the environment.

Watch the video here:

