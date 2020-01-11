Shoppers Notice That Balenciaga's New Trainers Are 'Overpriced' Lonsdale Slip-ons

Balenciaga is being trolled online because of their 425-pound trainers that are really similar to a pair of trainers that are sold by Lonsdale shoes and only cost 25 pounds. The Balenciaga have features such as a 'round toe' and 'black ground laces'. The internet believes that Balenciaga has just incorporated a pair of laces into the Lonsdales design.

Balenciaga trolled

The Lonsdale Benn Men's Trainers features 'durable grip' and a 'padded ankle' and also has a leather upper sole and only costs 25 pounds, which is significantly less than Balenciaga's pair that costs 425 euros. Balenciaga's trainers are listed on their page and are called 'Zen'.

Balenciaga vs Lonsdale pic.twitter.com/YlohqTo6c5 — Louis Blue (@LBlueDavies) January 10, 2020

Are the new Balenciaga ‘Zen’ just overpriced Lonsdales 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7sNwWlO3hR — The Grime Report (@TheGrimeReport) January 10, 2020

Balenciaga literally added a pair of laces to a Lonsdale shoe and charging a extra £400 I’m dead 😂 pic.twitter.com/YyCBDj7mkB — Benny James (@Beno_ldn) January 10, 2020

This is not the first time that Balenciaga has been trolled online for its design and price tag attached to it. In the past Spain based luxury fashion brand, Balenciaga fell prey to trolls after launching their latest designer 'multi-layered oversized parka' on the market. The coat-like outfit is designed with different layers of materials of various colours.

Oversized winter wear

The oversized winter wear constitutes of seven layers of dressing including plaid shirts, jersey hoodies, and technical fleeces, as per the official description of the product. It is a part of Balenciaga's Winter-Fall 2018 collection and was launched on the runway during the Paris Fashion Week in March 2018.

The multi-layered winter wear has reminded the internet of an episode of the popular television series F.R.I.E.N.D.S in which a character named Joey (played by Matt LeBlanc) was featured in a multi-layered outfit. In the episode, The One Where No One's Ready from Season 3, Joey shows up wearing all the clothes of his friend Chandler (played by Matthew Perry) and the hilarious moment was recollected by the netizens.

Read: Varun Dhawan's Stunning Black Outfits That Will Give You Fashion Goals

Read: Ananya Panday's 'Kylie Jenner Inspired Outfit' Called Out By Fashion Watch-dog Diet Sabya

Relating to Joey's outfit netizens have widely trolled the fashion brand for coming up with such hilarious styles. In fact, several people on Twitter have posted pictures of Joey's looks from the episode and compared it with the outfit.

Moreover, the abnormal pricing of the outfit has also raised several eyebrows. As featured in several online retail platforms, including Barneys New York, it costs around $9,000, which is approximately Rs. 6.37 lakhs.

Read: Balenciaga's 'Multi-layered Over-sized Parka' Inspired By Joey From 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S.'?

Read: Sonam Kapoor Approves Ananya Panday's Fashion Statement; Calls Her 'sweetheart'