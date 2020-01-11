Sonam Kapoor Approves Ananya Panday's Fashion Statement; Calls Her 'sweetheart'

In Bollywood, there are celebrities who have been seen engaging in frictions, while others have been seen hand-in-hand supporting each other’s decisions, choices, and praising each other’s performances when someone comes up with a good themed film.

Recently, fashionista Sonam Kapoor was seen giving the green light to the SOTY 2 actor Ananya Panday. Read on to know more about the whole story.

Sonam supports Ananya Panday’s look

Recently, on January 10, 2020, actor Ananya Panday took to her official Instagram handle to post a series of photos, which featured her with a nose-piercing look. The post garnered over 14 lakh likes from the fans of the actor.

On the photo, Sonam Kapoor made a comment saying, “I like the piercing sweetheart”, which means that the actor is getting green signals from the fellow actors of the industry.

Ananya Panday had captioned the photo saying, “whatever floats your boat.” Here is the Instagram post by Ananya Panday, and also the comment by Sonam Kapoor:

Ananya took the photo when she was in Wai, Maharashtra. It falls in the Satara district. Panday was here for a shoot and was seen visiting the locals.

Currently, on the work front, the actor is shooting for her upcoming ‘intense’ romance film, which has been titled Khaali Peeli. It is directed by Maqbool Khan and is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. Along with Panday, the film also features Ishaan Khattar. It is a remake of the 2018 Telugu movie Taxiwala. Fans of the actor are highly anticipating the release of the film.

