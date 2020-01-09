Ananya Panday's 'Kylie Jenner Inspired Outfit' Called Out By Fashion Watch-dog Diet Sabya

Known for being every celebrity's worst nightmare, Diet Sabya exposes imitations, appropriations or even plagiarised ensembles in fashion. Over the course of time, the anonymous account has named the biggest names in Bollywood. Being called out for her fashion choice for the second time in the past few months, Ananya Panday is the latest celebrity to fall prey to Diet Sabya. Drawing comparisons over the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress' and global celebrity Kylie Jenner's outfit, the handle hit out a sarcastic comment. Dressed in a body-con pink T-shirt dress, Ananya & Kylie's ensemble looks like an exact copy, minus the faint colour variation.

Diet Sabya targets Ananya Panday

Diet Sabya and Ananya Panday are, of course, well acquainted, as the former a few months back, hit out the actress alleging that the stylist dressed her as, 'Mugler from Hill Road’. While Casey Cadwallader owned Mugler is a global fashion brand, Hill Road in Bandra, Mumbai is a popular place for street-shopping.

Sparing absolutely no one, Diet Sabya in an interview with a leading media publication stated that they have 'no friends and no allies, and will continue to call everyone who is not guilty.' On being asked how the anonymous account came into being, they claimed to be at a fashion show when blatant Gucci copies were showcased, which fueled the first few posts on the handle.

In just a few months of their establishment, Diet Sabya has called out popular celebrities such as Rhea Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anamika Khanna, Kriti Sanon, and others for being ‘too inspired’ or just plagiarising the designs. Committed to calling out the fakes, the watchdog also has an impressive following of 196k social media followers, that is growing day by day.

And while calling out designers over their 'fakes' seems apt, social media seems to be divided over the trolling of the actors on the page as most of the time they are donning outfits handpicked by their designated stylists.

