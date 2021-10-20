Bangladesh Communal Violence: 71 Cases Filed, Over 470 People Detained In Last 6 Days

The law enforcement agencies in Bangladesh are taking swift action against the perpetrators of the communal violence that rocked the country in the last few days. As many as 71 cases have been filed in various regions of the country and 476 people detained in the last six days in connection with the attacks on Hindus and disseminating rumours on social media, reported Dhaka Tribune citing a statement by Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Md Kamruzzaman of the police headquarters. The senior police official further stated that the number of arrests and cases could grow even more as operations continue. In a separate statement, the Police Headquarters urged everyone against conspiracies to propagate rumours on social media in order to foment unrest, reported the outlet.

It is significant to note that Hindu villages in Rangpur's Pirganj Upazila were attacked on Sunday night, October 17, after an alleged Facebook post offended Muslims' religious sentiments. According to the Dhaka Tribune, at least 20 homes were set ablaze in the incident. Meanwhile, the young Hindu man who reportedly uploaded the post was apprehended on the very next day, claimed the police. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed law enforcement to take harsh action against the perpetrators and also encouraged the Muslim community to exercise restraint, reported the outlet.

Bangladesh reeling under communal violence

Communal tensions have erupted in Bangladesh in recent days as a result of reports that the Quran was desecrated at a puja pavilion in Cumilla on October 13, resulting in violence in numerous districts across the country. At least four persons were killed in police shootings during attacks on Puja venues in Hajiganj on October 13, whereas, two days later, attacks on Hindu temples in Naokhali took the lives of two more persons, reported Dhaka Tribune. On Tuesday, October 19, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, the Home Minister, said that officials have identified the perpetrator of the Comilla tragedy and that he will be arrested sooner than later. "To avoid getting arrested, he has been changing locations regularly. Once he's apprehended, we will be able to release more information on the Comilla incident," the minister was quoted as saying by the outlet.

Image: AP