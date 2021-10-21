Bangladesh Police Identify Man Who Placed Quran At Durga Puja Pandal Through CCTV Video

In a significant development, Bangladesh Police on Wednesday identified a man who had placed a copy of the Quran at Nanua Dighir Par puja mandap on October 13 that led to the communal violence in Cumilla. According to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Comilla, Farooq Ahmed's statement to Dhaka Tribune, the man has been identified as 35-year-old Iqbal Hossain. The breakthrough in the investigation came through CCTV footage and senior police officials are scheduled to address media on the matter today.

In the CCTV footage, it was seen that Iqbal took the Quran from a mosque and walked to the Puja venue. He was later seen walking away with the Hindu God Hanuman’s club in his hand.

In a Facebook post, the police also disclosed that they have filed four cases in the Comilla incident and arrested 41 people till now. Of them, four were Iqbal’s associates. and further added that an additional police force has been deployed to catch the main accused.

Additionally, citing police statements, Dhaka Tribune reported that Iqbal's brother and other family members, who suspect that someone might have taken advantage of his state of mind, are also helping the police in tracking him down.

Bangladesh Police's action against communal violence

The law enforcement agencies in Bangladesh are taking swift action against the perpetrators of the communal violence that rocked the country in the last few days. As many as 71 cases have been filed in various regions of the country and 476 people detained in the last six days in connection with the attacks on Hindus and disseminating rumours on social media, reported Dhaka Tribune citing a statement by Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Md Kamruzzaman of the police headquarters. The senior police official further stated that the number of arrests and cases could grow even more as operations continue. In a separate statement, the Police Headquarters urged everyone against conspiracies to propagate rumours on social media in order to foment unrest, reported the outlet.

Communal violence in Bangladesh

The violence claimed the lives of at least four innocents while several others received critical injuries during attacks on Puja venues in Hajiganj on October 13, whereas, two days later, attacks on Hindu temples in Naokhali took their lives of two more persons, reported Dhaka Tribune. On Tuesday, October 19, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, the Home Minister, said that the attacks on Durga Puja arcades were 'pre-planned' and aimed at destroying communal harmony in the country.