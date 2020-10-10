Bangladesh Records 1,520 New Cases; To Accept Only WHO-recognised COVID-19 Vaccine

As the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam while briefing media post the cabinet meeting said that Bangladesh will only accept the WHO (World Health Organisation) approved Coronavirus vaccine. The country is in touch with all the countries and organisations that are trying to develop the vaccine, he added. He informed that the country is hoping to get the vaccine on priority bases for which the government has already set aside Tk 600 crore.

Bangladesh: 'Will only accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccine'

Further speaking about Bangladesh hoping to get COVID-19 vaccine on priority he said that Bangladesh is eligible for the same under the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI) whose meeting was addressed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He added that multiple pharmaceutical companies are in discussions with different vaccine producers for commercial production of the vaccine.

In wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, Bangladesh's Education Minister Dipu Moni on October 7 announced that no exams including Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and other equivalent exams will be held this year. The HSC results will be calculated on the basis of average results of the earlier exams like JSC and SSC, she added. As the COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the country, Bangladesh announced that all the educational institutions will continue to remain closed till October 31.

As the COVID-19 continues to spread globally, so far, Bangladesh has recorded over 375,870 positive Coronavirus cases. Out of the total cases, 289,912 people have successfully recovered while 5,477 have died. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 80,481.

