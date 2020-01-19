Bangladeshi Man Reunites With Family After 40 Years Via Viral Facebook Video

In a bizarre incident, a viral video on Facebook has helped a 78-year-old Bangladeshi man reunite with his family over forty years after he went missing on a business trip, according to the reports. The man, Habibur Rahman hails from Bajgram in Sylhet went for a business trip at the age of 30 and went missing. His family found him in MAG Osmani Medical College hospital in the city after 48 years, as per the reports. He was found when his eldest daughter in law who lives in US came upon a Facebook video on January 17 of a man seeking financial help for a patient next to him.

She grew suspicious and shared the video with her husband who immediately called up his brothers in Sylhet to check out on the patient. The next morning, his brothers Shahab Uddin and Jalal Uddin visited the hospital and confirmed that the patient in the video was their father, according to the reports. Rahman, who had a rod and cement business, has four sons and his wife died in 2000. Jalal said that he remembers how his mother and uncles struggled to find him for years and finally gave up. He added that his mother passed away in 2000.

Rahman suffered from old age complications

Rahman has been residing in the Moulvibazar district in Sylhet for the last 25 years where a woman named Razia Begum looked after him. Begum said that her family members found Rahman in a disoriented state at Hazrat Shahab Uddin shrine in 1995 and he was unable to share his details at that time. Begum added that Rahman had been suffering from old age complications in the last few years and fractured his right arm after falling from the bed. She said that as she could not afford for the operation a patient from the hospital made a video to explain his situation and seek money, as per reports.

