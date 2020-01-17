US Speaker Pelosi Accuses Facebook Of 'schmoozing' Trump Administration

United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed the social media giant, Facebook on January 16 for 'misleading the American people'. During the weekly press briefing at Washington, while replying to a question whether Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg have too much power, Pelosi also accused the company of 'schmoozing' the US President Donald Trump's administration out of anti-trust action.

Further escalating the tiff between the Democratic leader and Facebook, Pelosi said all the company wants is their tax cuts with no antitrust campaign against them. She also said that the social media giant misleads the people “with money from God knows where”. While calling out the monetary issues, Pelosi also added that Facebook did not even check on the money from Russia in the previous Presidential elections in the US. The Congress speaker slammed Facebook further by calling it 'shameful'.

While Facebook has yet to make a statement on Pelosi's comments, the US Speaker believes company's business model is 'strictly to make money' without taking into consideration about the 'impact on children' and impact on truth'.

US actor deletes Facebook in protest

Star Wars actor Mark Hamil has joined the list of celebrities who have quit Facebook in protest against the social media for allowing political ads and the spread of misinformation. The 68-year-old actor took to Twitter on Sunday to announce his decision. Many of his followers have lauded his decision to quit Facebook while many others followed suit and deleted their personal Facebook accounts. Many others shared their reasons behind deleting their accounts years back.

So disappointed that #MarkZuckerberg values profit more than truthfulness that I've decided to delete my @Facebook account. I know this is a big "Who Cares?" for the world at large, but I'll sleep better at night. #PatriotismOverProfits 🇲🇾>💰 https://t.co/seb2eJMTo6 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice in Brazil slapped the US tech giant Facebook Inc with a hefty charge of 6.6 million reais ($1.6 million) on December 31 for improperly sharing user data with apps. This comes after the ministry clarified that their consumer protection department has found that data from 443,000 Facebook users was shared with an app called "thisisyourdigitallife". The ministry in a statement asserted that the data was being shared for "questionable" purposes.

