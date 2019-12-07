The Bear's In Our Backyard! Video Of Bear Causing Uproar In Pennsylvania Goes Viral

A black bear caused an uproar after it was spotted running across parking lots and residential neighbourhoods in Wilmington, Delaware on Thursday morning. It also got into some people’s private houses and backyards. The people in Delaware soon started sharing sightings of the bear using hashtag #Delabear reports international media.

A Wilmington resident with the Twitter handle @Jimmy_Tries recorded video of the bear when it entered his backyard on the same morning. In the video, he can be heard shouting, “The bear's in our backyard! Oh, mama. There it is!". The bear then made its way on the porch, before jumping over the fence. The tweet has been deleted now. Jimmy later tweeted,

Currently a bear on the loose in trolley square. pic.twitter.com/Y4DiIfC5E6 — Jimmy Milner 🥇 (@Jimmy_Tries) December 5, 2019

Police said that the bear was scared and was bouncing from place to place. The noise and activity are making it harder to trap. The bear was also spotted on train tracks near the local ACME. It also escaped a deadly accident when he crossed the tracks only seconds before a train came speeding down the tracks.

Police asked those that live in the area of 14th and Clayton streets to get themselves and their pets inside. They also instructed the residents to refrain from making noise. A spokesperson for Delaware Natural Resources Police revealed that the bear looked to be younger and possibly around 200 pounds. Wildlife officials don't know whether it's a male or female. The bear was finally shot with a tranquillizer gun, but the dart fell out, and the bear kept running and hopping fences around the city. At around 11 a.m., it disappeared into the Alapocas woods. Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has closed the wooded areas and trails at Alapocas Run State Park in Wilmington until further notice due to the sighting of a black bear. Recently a photo of Footage of a polar bear being spray-painted “T-34” had gone viral. T-34 is the name of the iconic soviet tank.

